Trojans top Bulldogs in consolation game
MICHIGANTOWN — Tri-Central’s boys basketball team beat Clinton Central 70-66 Saturday night in the consolation game of CC’s annual holiday tournament.
Jake Chapman led the Trojans (5-5) with 25 points. Mason Pickens and Braxton Young added 12 points apiece and Conner Hindman added 10.
Clinton Prairie beat Carroll 49-39 in the championship.
Umpire/coach clinic set for Jan. 11
A national Babe Ruth Baseball umpire and coaches clinic will be held Jan. 11 at Maple Crest school, 2727 S. Washington St. Participants should enter door 5 off Lincoln Road.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the clinic runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Youth league umpires and coaches, and anyone interested in becoming an umpire with national certification, are encouraged to attend.
The clinic will include an open-book national certification test for first-time umpires. Returning umpires can become re-certified, but do not have to take the test.
The cost of the clinic alone is $25, which includes a lunch, plus $65 to take the certification test or re-certify.
For more information, contact Greg Eller at 765-461-2523.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.