Western’s Lowe leads HS bowlers
Western’s Arie Lowe was on fire Friday with the highest game and series for the high school bowlers. Lowe had games of 238 and 259 for a 497 series. He had seven strikes in a row in both games with a total of 17 strikes for the two games. He had only one open frame with a split in the 10th frame of the first game.
Eastern’s Alex Coleman was not far behind with games of 243 and 231 for a 474 series. Western’s Haydn Hunt (games of 202 and 194) rolled a 396 series. Western’s Trenton Pulsipher had a 384 series that included a 232 game. Eastern’s Ethan Preston had a 376 series. Eastern’s Josh Fike had a 360 series. Taylor’s Owen Shimer had a 328 series. Eastern’s Levi Lapp had a 323 series. Kokomo’s Kaiden Johnson had a 323 series. Western’s Justin Davis had a 214 game.
For JV, Western bowlers Carter Hunt (220), Justin Davis (214) and Grant Heyer (180) had nice games.
For the girls, Western’s Allie Boyle had 284 series. Tri-Central’s Lillyan Camden had a 256 series. TC’s Kaylee Beard had a 256 series. Kokomo’s Isabella Hummel had a 217 series.
Team-wise, Western’s boys moved to 7-0 and Eastern follows at 6-1.
Gerard Kelley, for the Kokomo Tribune
Boilers, Spartans fall in B1G women’s b-ball
Penn State beat Purdue 80-70 in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Sunday at West Lafayette.
Purdue led 19-9 after the first quarter and it was tied 32-all at halftime. Purdue’s last lead came at 48-46 at 3:43 of the third quarter. Penn State followed with a 29-8 run.
Former Northwestern great Madison Layden started for the Boilermakers (6-8 overall, 3-7 Big Ten) and recorded nine points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal.
• Also Sunday in Big Ten women’s basketball, No. 16 Indiana beat Michigan State 79-67 at Bloomington. Former Northwestern great Kendall Bostic had one rebound and one assist in seven minutes off the bench. The Spartans dropped to 9-4 and 4-4.
