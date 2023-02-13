Tuesday is busy day for boys basketball
There are seven boys basketball games scheduled for Tuesday.
The highlight game features Class 4A No. 7-ranked Kokomo visiting Western for a makeup game.
The other games Tuesday are: Rossville at Northwestern; Elwood at Taylor; Oak Hill at Tipton; Carroll at Frankfort; Caston at Lewis Cass; and Maconaquah at Northfield.
Elwood-Taylor is varsity only, with a 7 p.m. start.
Layden helps Boilers move to 8-6 in B1G
Former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden helped Purdue women’s basketball team beat Northwestern 76-61 Sunday at Mackey Arena.
Layden had an active stat line of eight points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and one steal. Purdue improved to 17-7 overall and 8-6 in the Big Ten.
• Also in the Big Ten on Sunday, No. 8-ranked Maryland beat Illinois 82-71 at College Park, Maryland. Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic had two points, nine rebounds and a steal for the Illini (19-7, 9-6).
Western bowler Hunt finishes 7th at state
INDIANAPOLIS — Western’s Marianna Hunt finished in seventh place for girls at the Indiana high school bowling state finals Saturday at Royal Pin Western Bowl. She rolled games of 167, 179 and 199 for a three-game series of 545.
— Gerard Kelley, for the Kokomo Tribune
