 University of Illinois

Bostic helps Illinois post 20th victory

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic helped Illinois beat Penn State 85-62 in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Sunday.

Bostic scored a team-high 22 points and grabbed a season-high 18 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season. She had eight offensive rebounds.

The Illini improved to 20-7 overall and 10-6 in the Big Ten. It’s their first 20-win season since the 2007-08 season and their most conference wins since 1999-2000.

Boys BB down to final week

The boys basketball regular season is down to its final week.

The following is this week’s area schedule.

TUESDAY

• Carroll at Western

• Oak Hill at NW

• Cass at Twin Lakes

WEDNESDAY

• Tri-Central at Indiana Deaf

THURSDAY

• Lapel at Tipton

FRIDAY

• Kokomo at Huntington North

• Taylor at Alexandria

• Carroll at Eastern

• Northfield at Tri-Central

• Lafayette CC at Cass

• Rochester at Maconaquah

• Peru at Wabash

