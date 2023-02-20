Bostic helps Illinois post 20th victory
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic helped Illinois beat Penn State 85-62 in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Sunday.
Bostic scored a team-high 22 points and grabbed a season-high 18 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season. She had eight offensive rebounds.
The Illini improved to 20-7 overall and 10-6 in the Big Ten. It’s their first 20-win season since the 2007-08 season and their most conference wins since 1999-2000.
Boys BB down to final week
The boys basketball regular season is down to its final week.
The following is this week’s area schedule.
TUESDAY
• Carroll at Western
• Oak Hill at NW
• Cass at Twin Lakes
WEDNESDAY
• Tri-Central at Indiana Deaf
THURSDAY
• Lapel at Tipton
FRIDAY
• Kokomo at Huntington North
• Taylor at Alexandria
• Carroll at Eastern
• Northfield at Tri-Central
• Lafayette CC at Cass
• Rochester at Maconaquah
• Peru at Wabash
