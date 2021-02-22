Spartans beat Boilers in women’s basketball
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State used a 14-2 run over the final 3:00 to stun Purdue 76-73 in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Sunday.
Tory Ozment’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Spartans the win, and sent the Boilers to their seventh straight loss.
Northwestern High School teammates Kendall Bostic and Madison Layden both contributed to their teams.
Bostic played 9:58 off the bench for the Spartans (12-6, 7-6 Big Ten). The freshman forward had two points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and two blocked shots. Layden started and played 37:43 for the Boilers (6-13, 3-12). The freshman guard had five points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.
IUK basketball wins regular-season finale
The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team beat Oakland City 91-83 in overtime on Saturday to close the regular season.
Desean Hampton and Billie Webster led the Cougars (6-1). Hampton had 18 points, six rebounds and three assists and Webster had 17 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
Also for the Cougars, Allante Harper and Xavier Hines scored 13 points apiece and Trequan Spivey had 12 points. Hines and Zach Rinehart (nine points, seven rebounds) led the Cougards’ bench effort.
The teams have a rematch at 7 p.m. today with IUK hosting Oakland City in the opening round of the River States Conference’s tournament. The winner will advance to play WVU Tech on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.