Perkins is 1-0 for IU baseball
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Kokomo’s Jack Perkins pitched five solid innings to lead Indiana’s baseball team past Louisiana-Lafayette 12-4 Saturday at the Karbach Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond.
Perkins (1-0) allowed two runs on two hits to earn his first victory as a Hoosier. The right-hander struck out seven and issued four walks. A redshirt junior, the former Kokomo Wildkat standout is in his first season at IU after transferring from Louisville.
The Hoosiers (1-4) scored twice in the second inning to grab an early lead, before a seven-run third inning opened things up.
Cardinals’ Parrott has nice showing
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — The Ball State women’s golf team wrapped up the Rio Verde Invitational on Sunday. Kokomo’s Kiah Parrott and teammate Liz Kim tied for 30th to lead the Cardinals.
Parrott and Kim both shot rounds of 8-over 80 in the final round. Their three-round marks of 13-over 229 earned them a tie for 30th. Parrott shot an even-par 72 in the second round.
Kennesaw State won the 18-team tournament with a team score of 1-over 865. Ball State was 10th.
Boilers, Illini fall in B1G finales
The Big Ten women’s basketball regular season came to a close Sunday. Purdue and Illinois both dropped home games.
Wisconsin edged Purdue 63-62 on Halle Douglas’ layup at :06. Kokomo’s Madison Layden had a tough shooting game for Purdue, finishing 1 for 8 for three points, but she dished a team-high six assists and also had four rebounds and three steals.
Rutgers beat Illinois 66-56. Kokomo’s Kendall Bostic had a nice game for the Illini, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Layden and Bostic are former Northwestern High School stars.
Purdue (16-13 overall) finished 7-9 in the Big Ten and Illinois (6-19) finished 1-13.
In the Big Ten tournament this week at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, No. 14 seed Illinois faces No. 11 Wisconsin at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. No. 9 seed Purdue faces No. 8 Michigan State at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Tech sweeps IUK in baseball DH
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana Tech swept IU Kokomo in a baseball doubleheader Sunday at Bloomington South’s Groh Memorial Field. The Warriors took a 6-2 win in the first game and a 7-5 win in the closer.
IUK (5-6) is scheduled to host Shawnee State (Ohio) in a doubleheader Tuesday at Municipal Stadium. The first game is scheduled for 1 p.m. From there, the Cougars will host league foe Ohio Christian for a single game Friday and two games Saturday.
