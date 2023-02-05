No. 4 IU tops Purdue in B1G women’s game
WEST LAFAYETTE (AP) — Sydney Parrish and Mackenzie Holmes each scored 15 points and No. 4 Indiana won its 10th straight game, pulling away from Purdue 69-46 Sunday in front of a record crowd.
The announced attendance of 14,876 was the largest for a Purdue women’s home game. It marked the first sellout for a women’s matchup at Mackey Arena since 2000 and third in program history.
Ahead 31-26 at halftime, Indiana (22-1, 12-1 Big Ten) outscored Purdue 19-2 in the third quarter. The Boilermakers missed their final 12 shots in the period.
Lasha Petree scored 13 points and Abbey Ellis had 10 to lead the Boilermakers (15-7, 6-6). Former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden had three points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Bostic helps Illinois turn back Minnesota
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois beat Minnesota 69-62 in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Sunday.
Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Illini, who improved to 18-6 overall and 8-5 in the Big Ten. She also had a blocked shot and a steal.
Bennett to work diving, swim
North Central Officials Association member Walter Bennett is scheduled to officiate a pair of IHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving events this week.
Bennett has been assigned to officiate the Mishawaka Diving Regional on Tuesday and the state meet on Friday and Saturday at the Natatorium in Indianapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.