NW’s state tickets go on sale Tuesday
Northwestern’s athletic department will have girls basketball state championship tickets on sale this week. Northwestern plays Lawrence North in the Class 4A title game Saturday night.
It begins Tuesday with team members and families able to purchase from 8 a.m. to noon and all-sports ticket holders from noon to 3 p.m. Students also can purchase Tuesday — seniors from noon to 1:30 p.m. and underclass from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
General sales are planned for Wednesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. There will not be ticket sales on Friday.
Tickets are $15 (good for second session, which has the 3A and 4A games) and are all lower bowl tickets at Bankers Life Field House. Handicap seating is available.
Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets at the school. Northwestern receives a portion of tickets sold at the school.
White has nice swims in Summit League meet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Former Kokomo standout Max White helped South Dakota State finish in third place in the Summit League men’s swim meet. The six-team meet concluded Saturday night.
White, a freshman, took seventh in the 200-yard butterfly in a time of 1:52.30, 10th in the 100 butterfly (:51.10) and 23rd in the 200 freestyle (1:46.18).
