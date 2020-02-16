Willoughby reaches 1,000 career points
GOSHEN — Former Carroll standout Macy Willoughby helped Marian’s women’s basketball team defeat Goshen 77-43 in a Crossroads League game Saturday.
Willoughby scored 13 points and became the 20th player in program history to score 1,000 career points. The 5-foot-8 junior guard eclipsed the milestone with a 3-pointer in the second quarter. Willoughby was a three-time KT All-Area player at Carroll.
Tipton product Macie Lively added 11 points for the NAIA Division II No. 4-ranked Knights, who improved to 24-3 overall and 14-2 in league play. They lead the league by one game over No. 5 Taylor and No. 10 Saint Francis.
Marian visits Saint Francis on Wednesday for a key game before hosting Huntington on Saturday to finish the regular season.
Middle school bowling signups coming up
The Indiana middle school bowling program will hold signups from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Heritage Lanes. The program is open to boys and girls in grades 5-8 from all area middle schools. It’s a feeder program for the high school program.
Those who cannot make Saturday’s signups will be able to sign up during practice sessions on Feb. 24 and Feb. 28; both practices run from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Interested individuals can sign up and have questions answered Saturday or during the practice sessions.
