Illini, Boilers score B1G women’s wins
Former Northwestern High School greats Kendall Bostic and Madison Layden provided solid play for their respective teams in Big Ten women’s basketball games over the weekend.
Bostic helped No. 24-ranked Illinois beat Minnesota 70-57 Sunday at Minneapolis. Bostic scored three points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked a shot. The Illini improved to 15-3 overall and 5-2 in the Big Ten.
Layden helped Purdue beat Northwestern 65-54 Saturday at Evanston, Illinois. Layden scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds. She also took two steals and dished an assist. Purdue improved to 12-5 and 3-4.
IUK men improve to 7-1 in league
SANDFORD — The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team beat Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College 64-46 Saturday to move to 13-5 overall and 7-1 in the River States Conference.
Hunter White and Xavier Hines led IUK with 15 points apiece and Zach Rinehart scored 14 points.
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College beat IUK 65-57 in the women’s game. Olivia Dowden led IUK (2-15, 2-6) with 14 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.