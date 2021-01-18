Barnard helps PNW even league record
HAMMOND — Former Kokomo standout Anthony Barnard helped Purdue Northwest beat Lake Superior State 88-86 in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Saturday.
Barnard started and played 31 minutes. The 6-foot-7 junior scored 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting and also contributed four rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot.
PNW coach Boomer Roberts noted “AB took on the tough assignment of guarding [Kemon] Bassett and was efficient on offense.”
Barnard is averaging 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
FC’s Gutierrez reaches 1,000 career points
FRANKLIN — Former Tipton standout Sam Gutierrez reached a career milestone during Franklin’s 91-63 rout of Rose-Hulman in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Saturday.
Gutierrez reached 1,000 points for his career when he hit a jumper from the right elbow with 8:25 to play. The 6-foot-3 senior guard finished with 17 points and a team-high seven assists. He started and played 31 minutes.
Dates are set for city bowling
The City of Firsts USBC women’s and open (men and women) bowling tournaments are scheduled for Feb. 6-7, Feb. 14-15 and Feb. 20-21. The closing date is Jan. 24. Entries may be mailed to the address on the entry forms or dropped at the customer service counter at Heritage Lanes.
A minimum of 40 bowlers is needed to be signed up for each squad or that squad will be canceled and individuals may move to another squad. For further information, contact DiAnne Rickel at 765-860-2080.
