Correction: This article in its original form had incorrect scoring total for Kendall Bostic. It has been corrected in this version.
Illini, Boilers score B1G women’s wins
Former Northwestern High School greats Kendall Bostic and Madison Layden provided solid play for their respective teams in Big Ten women’s basketball games Sunday.
Bostic helped Illinois upset No. 12-ranked Iowa 90-86 at Champaign, Illinois. Bostic scored 17 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. She made 7 of 7 shots from the field. She also contributed three assists, three blocked shots and a steal.
The Illini improved to 13-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten.
Layden helped Purdue beat Wisconsin 73-61 at Mackey Arena. Layden did not score, but she provided three assists, four steals, two rebounds and a blocked shot.
Purdue improved to 11-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
Wrestlers take part in holiday tourneys
Western’s wrestling team took fifth place in the prestigious Al Smith Invitational at Mishawaka. The 32-team event concluded Friday.
Crown Point took the title with 318 points. Center Grove (238.5), Cathedral (148), Mishawaka (135) and Western (123.5) rounded out the top five. Penn was sixth with 114.
The tourney featured the state’s No. 1-ranked wrestlers in eight of the 14 weight classes.
Western had six wrestlers battle to top-eight finishes. Tanner Tishner (120 pounds) and Mitchell Betz (152) had 4-1 records and runner-up finishes in their weight classes, Tye Lisner went 5-2 and was fifth at 132, Liam Bumgardner went 4-3 was sixth at 126, Benton Kanable went 5-2 and was seventh at 106, and Deaglan Pleak went 3-3 and was eighth at 160.
Western will compete in the Class 2A Team State on Saturday at Jay County.
• Kokomo’s wrestling team went 5-5 in Lafayette Jeff’s Norm Wiley Holiday Duals. The Kats were missing four varsity regulars.
Jalen May (120) and Jaquan East (170) led the Kats with perfect 10-0 records. Chad Washburn (195) went 9-1, X’Avion Ford (113) went 8-2 and Gabe Newland (126/132) went 6-2.
