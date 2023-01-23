Bostic fuels Illinois’ victory at NW
EVANSTON, Ill. — Former Northwestern High School star Kendall Bostic posted her second straight double-double for Illinois, and the No. 21 Illini needed all her output to fend off Northwestern 67-64 Sunday in Big Ten women’s basketball play.
Bostic had 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting, 13 rebounds, three blocks, three steals and two assists.
Genesis Bryant led the Illini with 18 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Makira Cook scored 14 points. Her two free throws with :02 left helped secure the win. Jada Peebles scored nine points off the bench, all in the second half.
The game was tight throughout. The Illini led 18-16 after a quarter, then trailed 31-30 at halftime, and went up 47-41 after three quarters.
Illinois improved to 16-4 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten heading into into Thursday’s home game against Purdue, which features Bostic’s high school teammate, Madison Layden.
Northwestern is 6-13, 0-9 in the league.
Layden, Boilers steam past Gophers
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue’s women’s basketball team scored 22 points in each of the first two quarters and led 44-25 at halftime en route to a comfortable 75-56 victory over Minnesota Saturday in Big Ten women’s basketball action.
Cassidy Hardin led the Boilermakers with 14 points. Jayla Smith scored 13 points, Lasha Petree scored 12, and Rickie Woltman had 10 points and a team-best eight rebounds. Former Northwestern High School star Madison Layden scored six points, took three rebounds and had two assists with no turnovers in 23 minutes. She hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Purdue had 21 assists on 30 buckets while shooting 45.5% from the field. The Boilers held Minnesota to just 27.5% shooting.
Purdue upped its record to 13-6, 4-5 in the Big Ten. Next for the Boilers is a trip to Illinois at 8 p.m. Thursday to face No. 21 Illinois, which includes Layden’s former Northwestern teammate, Kendall Bostic.
Minnesota fell to 9-11 overall, 2-7 in the Big Ten.
IUK men edge WVU Tech
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Hunter White hit a go-ahead bucket with :28 left to help IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team edge West Virginia Tech 64-63 Saturday in River States Conference action. It was the Cougars’ fourth straight win.
After White’s bucket, IUK forced a Tech turnover to seal the victory.
White’s late hoop capped a strong game that saw him post a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. He also had five assists and just one turnover. Noah Harris also scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Darian Porch added 11 points. Julien Hunter and Xavier Hines had eight each.
The IUK men (15-5, 9-1 RSC) host Carlow on Thursday at approximately 7:30 p.m. West Virginia Tech fell to 11-9, 6-4 in the RSC.
• West Virginia Tech beat IU Kokomo’s women’s basketball team 93-74.
Former Taylor standout Emma Good led IUK with 16 points, a career high for the freshman guard. Kristen Ridner scored 12, and Lilly Maple and Olivia Dowden scored eight each. Alaya Chapman had ten rebounds and seven points. Ella Wolfe scored seven points and took eight rebounds.
The IUK women (2-17, 2-8 RSC) host Carlow Thursday at 5:30 p.m. WVU Tech is 13-8, 6-4 RSC.
Pocock reaches NAIA meet
FORT WAYNE — IU Kokomo’s Lanie Pocock qualified for the NAIA indoor national meet by hitting the B standard in the women’s 3,000-meter racewalk on Friday at the Indiana Tech Indoor Invitational.
Pocock covered the course in 17:44.89. Her effort highlighted IUK’s results at the meet, which also included 13-school record efforts.
Makala Pfefferkorn was third in the triple jump for IUK.
In the men’s meet, Drew Caldwell was fourth in the 800 in 1:59.62). Gabe Wedmore was fifth in shot put at 14.28 meters. IUK had two teams post top-five finishes in the 4000-meter distance medley relay. Caldwell, Isaiah Belcher, Cyrus Felger and Luis Saldana were third in 11:06.37. The team of Bryce Stateler, Caleb Vogl, Caden Lechner and Isaiah Kanable were fifth.
Julian Wallace was fourth in the 600 in 1:25.25.
