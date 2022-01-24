IUK hoops squads post road victories
PITTSBURGH — The IUK men’s and women’s basketball teams swept a River States Conference doubleheader at Carlow University on Saturday, with the Cougar men routing the Celtics 110-56, and the Cougar women winning 60-41.
Former Northwestern High School standout Tayson Parker played in his first game since joining the Cougar men’s squad and came off the bench to score 19 points. The Cougars (19-3, 9-1 RSC) posted their seventh straight victory in dominating fashion, opening a 52-31 lead by halftime.
Thirteen Cougars hit the floor and all 13 scored, led by Trequan Spivey’s 21 points. Noah Harris had 12 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
The IUK women (7-10, 4-6 RSC) outscored Carlow 25-7 in the second quarter to take control, leading 37-16 at halftime and maintained control in the second half. Tia Chambers and Anya Friend each scored 13 for IUK.
The Cougar squads host RSC foe West Virginia Tech on Thursday with the women tipping at 5:30 p.m. and the men following at 7:30 p.m.
Bostic grabs 12 boards for Illinois in loss
IOWA CITY, Iowa — No. 25-ranked Iowa beat Illinois 82-56 in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Sunday.
Former Northwestern High School star Kendall Bostic scored six points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds for Illinois (6-11, 1-5 Big Ten). She also had two steals, one assist and one blocked shot.
Bostic is the Big Ten’s leading rebounder.
Hunt advances to state finals
Western boys bowler Carter Hunt finished in sixth place at the semistate tournament Saturday at Richmond 40 Bowl in Richmond and qualified for the Indiana state finals on Feb. 5 at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne. The top 12 from the semistate advanced to state.
Hunt had games of 231, 224 and 163 for a 618 series finishing in sixth place and missing the stepladder finals by only 21 pins. Hunt was in second after the first game and third after the second game but only four pins behind the lead score. He had trouble in the third game and made a couple of mistakes. He had a couple of gutter balls on marks when the ball went too far right of his target line. He came back to claim a spot in the state finals.
Fellow WHS bowler Trenton Pulsipher had games of 165, 193 and 150 for a 508 series, finishing in 26th place. He missed qualifying for the state finals by 70 pins.
— Gerard Kelley, for the Kokomo Tribune
