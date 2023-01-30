Purdue women earn another upset win
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Purdue’s women’s basketball team beat No. 2-ranked Ohio State 73-65 Sunday for the first road victory over a top-five opponent in program history.
The Boilermakers built up a 17-point lead early in the third quarter, only for Ohio State to storm back and tie the score at 58-58 with 4:28 to go in the fourth. From there, the Boilers went on a 7-0 run with scores on three straight possessions to regain control. Former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden twirled her way through OSU’s defense to unleash a floater in the lane at 3:39 to put Purdue back ahead for good. Layden then connected on a corner 3-pointer on the Boilers’ next possession, before Abbey Ellis added a jumper at 2:15.
Ellis made her fifth 3-pointer with :43 left to seal Purdue’s win. She finished with 26 points while Cassidy Hardin totaled 15 on five triples. Layden had a nice line of 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot. She had a team-high plus/minus of 14.
Purdue, which was coming off a road victory over No. 22 Illinois on Thursday, improved to 15-6 overall and 6-5 in the Big Ten. Ohio State (19-3, 8-3) lost its third consecutive game after opening 19-0.
Bostic helps Illinois beat Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Former Northwestern High School star Kendall Bostic helped the Illinois women’s basketball team snap a 10-game losing streak to Michigan State on Sunday night as the No. 22 Illini beat the Spartans 86-76.
Makira Cook led the Illini (16-5, 7-5 Big Ten) with 26 points and Genesis Bryant scored 21. Bostic finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, as well as notching a block and an assist. She was 4 of 5 from the field and hit both her free throws.
The Illini play at Michigan at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the Big Ten Network.
