Spivey, Hampton lead in IUK’s league victory
The Indiana University Kokomo men’s basketball team beat visiting Rio Grande 65-58 Saturday afternoon to improve to 11-1 in the River States Conference and 21-3 overall.
IUK guard Trequan Spivey scored a game-high 19 points. The Cougar senior is just five points away from 2,000 for his career.
Desean Hampton backed Spivey with 18 points. Hampton also had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Winners of nine in a row (one by forfeit), the Cougars host league foe Brescia at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. After that, IUK has a huge road game against Alice Lloyd College on Saturday. ALC and IUK are 1-2 in the conference’s West Division.
• NAIA No. 18-ranked Rio Grande beat IUK 83-79 in the women’s game. The Red Storm improved to 10-0 in the RSC and 22-1 overall.
Gabrielle Joyner led IUK (5-7 RSC, 8-11) with 21 points. Sierra Peete had 14 points and four assists.
Merrell, No. 11 IWU beat Crawford, USF
MARION — NAIA No. 11-ranked Indiana Wesleyan beat Saint Francis 74-61 in a Crossroads League women’s basketball game Saturday.
Northwestern High School product Klair Merrell started for Indiana Wesleyan (20-3 overall, 9-2 CL) and scored six points on two 3-pointers. She also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Tipton’s Cassidy Crawford had a big game for the Cougars (11-7, 5-4). She scored a game-high 24 points and dished a game-high six assists. She also had four rebounds and two steals.
