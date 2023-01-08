Bostic scores 27 as Illini fall short
COLUMBUS, Ohio. — No. 3-ranked Ohio State turned back Illinois’ upset bid for an 87-81 win Sunday in a Big Ten women’s basketball game.
The Illini dominated in the first half and led by as many as 17 in the third quarter, but it was not enough to take down the undefeated Buckeyes.
Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic had a terrific game for the Illini (14-3, 4-2). She scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for her third consecutive double-double. She also had two blocked shots and one assist.
Bostic shot 13 of 15 from the field, and her seven offensive rebounds helped the Illini tally 17 second-chance points.
Bostic is up to six double-double performances on the season and 12 across her career.
IUK hoops teams sweep Ohio Christian
The IUK men’s and women’s basketball teams swept a River States Conference doubleheader at home against Ohio Christian on Saturday, with the men taking a 79-75 win and the women posting a 77-70 victory.
The Cougar men improved to 12-5 overall and 6-1 in the RSC. They trailed 32-25 at halftime but poured in 54 points in the second half to push past OCU. Zach Rinehart scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Julien Hunter scored 14 points. Darian Porch had a double-double of 12 points and 11 boards. Hunter White scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
In the women’s game, Olivia Dowden posted a double-double for the Cougars (2-14, 2-5 RSC), scoring 16 points and collecting 12 rebounds. Alaya Chapman scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Ella Wolfe scored 11 points.
