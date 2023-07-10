Jackrabbits prevail in series finale
The Kokomo Jackrabbits rallied from an immediate hole to beat the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 9-6 in the finale of a Northwoods League series on Sunday in front of 889 fans at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Battle Creek scored five runs in the top of the first inning and a single run in the second inning, but Kokomo scored seven runs over the first four innings for a 7-6 lead. The Jackrabbits added single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to account for the final.
C.J. Fleeman earned the win with 4.1 innings of strong relief. He held the Battle Jacks to five hits and one run. Reese Leuck earned the save after pitching the final 3.2 innings. He allowed four hits and no runs.
Tyler Ganus went 5 for 5, scored two runs and drove in a run to lead Kokomo’s offense. Noah Christenson went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs, Camden Hayslip went 2 for 5 and scored two runs and leadoff hitter Tyler Cate drew three walks and scored four runs.
Kokomo (15-26 overall, 2-5 second half) visits the Lakeshore Chinooks for games today and Tuesday.
• On Saturday, Battle Creek blanked the Jackrabbits 8-0 in front of a crowd of 903 at KMS. The ’Rabbits had just three hits, a double by Jack Anderson and singles by Brock Boynton and Ganus. The Jackrabbits used a bullpen committee to pitch the game, employing an opener for an inning. Second pitcher Kellen Pate took the loss.
Sixers go winless in Illinois tourney
DANVILLE, Ill. — The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team finished 0-3 in the CB24 Wooden Bat Tournament over the weekend.
Following an opening loss to Harrisburg, Illinois, Post 167 on Friday, Kokomo dropped a 7-2 decision to Barrington, Illinois, Post 158 late Friday, and dropped a 3-2 decision to Terre Haute Post 346 on Saturday.
Against Barrington, Cayden Calloway scored both of Kokomo’s runs and Cooper Smith had an RBI single. Dameion Deis took the loss. He pitched five innings and allowed seven runs (three earned).
Against Terre Haute, Calloway had an RBI double and Smith drove in the Sixers’ other run. Dylan Pearson took the loss. He pitched 4.1 innings and allowed three runs (two earned).
Kokomo visits Muncie on Tuesday to close the regular season. The game is at 7 p.m. at McCulloch Park. From there, the Sixers will turn their attention to the postseason. They’ll play in a regional at Lafayette’s Loeb Stadium. The regional opens Thursday.
Elkins, Sallee each ace No. 17 at Legion
Bob Elkins and Ron Sallee each hit a hole-in-one recently during rounds at the American Legion G.C., and each aced the same hole.
Elkins aced the 172-yard No. 17, with Marcus O’Bryan, Dan Laxen and Jeff Hutzh witnessing the shot. Sallee also connected from 172 yards on No. 17 with Rick Weir witnessing the shot.
