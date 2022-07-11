Jackrabbits fall at Traverse City
The Traverse City Pit Spitters topped the Kokomo Jackrabbits for the third day in a row Sunday when TC beat Kokomo 5-1 in Traverse City, Michigan. The teams played Friday and Saturday in Kokomo before the four-game set moved to Michigan for the next two games.
Riley Garczynski and Tucker Platt each went 2 for 4 for the Jackrabbits. Alejandro Holguin drove in the Jackrabbits’ run with a triple in the eighth inning.
Traverse City scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead. Kokomo starter Quinn Hodgman took the loss.
The Jackrabbits are 0-5 in the second half of the season and 10-30 overall. Kokomo and TC play in Michigan again today, at 7:05 p.m.
• Traverse City beat the Jackrabbits 11-2 Saturday night in front of a crowd of 1,887 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The Pit Spitters jumped to an 8-0 lead through two innings and cruised the rest of the way. Kokomo treated fans to fireworks after their game.
The Jackrabbits struggled in all areas. Their pitchers allowed 17 hits and six walks. Their defense committed six errors. And their batters managed just six hits.
Sixers drop two weekend twinbills
The Kokomo Post 6 American Legion baseball team dropped doubleheaders to Napoleon, Ohio, Post 300 and Danville, Illinois, Post 210 this weekend.
On Saturday, Napoleon beat Kokomo 3-1 in the opener and 4-1 in the second game.
Cooper Hansen led Kokomo in the first game, going 3 for 3 with a double and a run. Jake Seuferer drove in Kokomo’s run with a single. Hansen took the loss, giving up three unearned runs in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out six.
John Scott led the Sixers in the second game, going 2 for 2 with a double and a walk. Brandon Smitley drove in Kokomo’s run with a sacrifice fly. Ashton Sexton took the loss with a pair of earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.
On Sunday, Danville beat Kokomo 5-2 to start, and won the closer 8-7.
In Sunday’s first game, Gavin Smith homered for the Sixers and Jon Maloy doubled. Troy Smith took the loss, throwing five innings with three runs (two earned).
In the weekend’s final game, Gavin Smith had another big game, going 4 for 4 with a double, homer, and five runs batted in. Will McKinzie added two doubles. Conner Boone also doubled. Avery Fields took the loss. Larry Hamilton threw two scoreless innings of relief. Hamilton also tossed a scoreless inning in Saturday’s action.
Post 6 (18-7-2) closes the regular season today with a game against Muncie at Wapahani High School at 6 p.m.
