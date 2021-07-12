Jackrabbits finish sweep of Chinooks
MEQUON, Wisc. – The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the Lakeshore Chinooks 10-4 Sunday to finish a two-game series sweep. Kokomo beat Lakeshore 2-1 on Saturday.
Designated hitter Chris Santiago was Kokomo’s star on Sunday. He went 3 for 5 with a double and six runs batted in. He also closed the game pitching a perfect bottom of the ninth.
TJ Fondtain was 2 for 5 for the Jackrabbits, and Gavin Grant had a double. Kokomo reliever Dylan Delvecchio got the win, throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
On Saturday, Fondtain and Jakob Simons had RBI singles as Kokomo won with two runs in the top of the ninth. Santiago was 3 for 5. First reliever Ryan Robinson threw four scoreless innings for Kokomo, Adam Christopher threw a scoreless eighth for the win and Tommy Peltier a scoreless ninth for the save.
The Jackrabbits (5-1) host Kalamazoo at 6:30 p.m. today.
Sixers win 3 of 4 over weekend
The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team picked up three wins this weekend in action at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park. The Sixers split a doubleheader with Valparaiso Post 94 on Saturday, and swept a twinbill against Bristol Post 143 on Sunday.
In Saturday’s opener, Post 6 came back from a 3-0 deficit for a 4-3 win. Reliever Mason Keller was the winning pitcher, throwing two innings with no walks, a hit, no runs and five strikeouts. Dailan Reece threw a perfect seventh for the save. At the plate, Jace Stoops and Jacob Ward each had a single and double, and Austin Robinson had two singles.
Valpo won the closer 9-6. Stoops and Cameron Arcari each singled and doubled with Arcari knocking in three runs and Stoops two. Reece singled and homered. Reece took the loss in relief.
On Sunday, Danny Nally was the winning pitcher in both games for Post 6. He threw the last 3 1/3 innings of the opening game as Kokomo won 5-4, then threw the first three innings of the second game as Kokomo won 8-6. In total he tossed 6 1/3 innings with two walks, five hits, four runs (all earned) and three strikeouts.
Reece had two singles in Sunday’s opener and Drew Servies had a two-run double.
In Sunday’s closer, Reece again had two singles, Taylor Duncan had two singles and Kendall Lanning had a two-run single. Duncan threw four innings for the save.
The Sixers finish the regular season 10-12-1. Post 6 opens Kokomo Regional play on Friday against Muncie at 7 p.m. at CFD Investments Stadium.
