Sixers fall in regional action
LAFAYETTE – Lafayette Post 11 beat Kokomo Post 6 by a 4-0 score Saturday to win the Lafayette Regional in American Legion baseball action.
Lafayette scored three runs in the top of the second inning and added a run in the top of the fourth to take the seven-inning game.
Dylan Pearson had a pair of singles to account for two of the Sixers’ three hits. He started and took the loss on the mound, throwing two innings with three runs (one earned). Levi Mavrick threw three innings with an earned run. And Cayden Calloway finished with two scoreless frames.
Next, the Sixers (13-15) play in the state tournament, which Post 6 hosts this year at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park. The tournament runs Friday through Tuesday.
Kokomo also hosts this year’s junior state tourney, with games at CFD Investments Stadium on Thursday, and the remaining games through Sunday at Northwestern High School.
Locals All-Stars play in Classic
INDIANAPOLIS — The South beat the North 21-2 in the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s 57th annual All-Star Classic on Friday at Decatur Central’s Devere Fair Stadium. The game featured players from the class of 2023.
The North roster included four KT-area players. On offense, Tipton’s Eli Carter had two carries for eight yards and Lewis Cass’ Luke Chambers had one reception for 22 yards. On defense, Western’s Mitchell Knepley started at free safety and Kokomo’s Shayne Spear started at inside linebacker. Knepley recorded four tackles (two solos) and Spear assisted on two tackles including a tackle for loss. Spear also broke up a pass.
Carter and Chambers have signed to play at the University of Indianapolis. Spear has signed with the University of Findlay.
Jackrabbits go 1-2 over weekend
KENOSHA, Wis — The Kokomo Jackrabbits split a doubleheader Saturday and took a one-run loss Sunday to complete the weekend’s action in Wisconsin.
In Sunday’s game, Kenosha beat the Jackrabbits 6-5. Tyler Ganus and Filip Sarota were each 2 for 4 with a run scored for the Jackrabbits. Ganus had a double and Sarota drove in a run. The ’Rabbits were held to five hits but drew an additional nine walks. Starter Frederick Romano threw four innings and took the loss. Middle relievers Kyle Cortner and Victor Quinn combined for three shutout innings.
In Saturday’s opener, Kenosha scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie and win 5-3 in a seven-inning game. Vincent Temesvary went 3 for 4 with a run to lead the Jackrabbit offense. Reliever Aidan Torpey took the loss.
The Jackrabbits bounced back to take Saturday’s closer 7-4 in eight innings The game was tied 4-all through the regulation seven innings and the Jackrabbits put three on the board in the top of the eighth with the first run scoring on an error and Ganus and Camden Hayslip adding RBI singles.
Ganus went 3 for 4 with two RBI and a run to lead Kokomo’s offense in Saturday’s second game. Hayslip went 2 for 5 with a triple and a run. Second reliever Justin Drury got the win, throwing a scoreless 1.2 innings with a hit and a walk.
The Jackrabbits have today off, then return home for four straight home dates. Kokomo hosts Green Bay Tuesday and Wednesday, then hosts Kalamazoo Thursday and Friday. All four start at 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.