Wood has big game for The Cru in TBT
OMAHA, Neb. — Former Kokomo Wildkat great Brandon Wood had a strong showing for his team in The Basketball Tournament’s opening round Saturday.
Playing for The Cru, a Valparaiso alumni team, Wood scored 25 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished five assists in an 88-78 loss to the Gutter Cat Gang in the Omaha Regional. The Gutter Cat Gang is the regional’s No. 1 seed; The Cru was the No. 8 seed.
The Basketball Tournament is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament with a $1 million winner-takes-all prize.
While The Cru is one and done, Wood is not done. As the winner of the Omaha Regional’s 33-point contest, he advances to the final in Dayton, Ohio, where he will compete for $33,333. In the contest, shooters go head-to-head in a bracket format. The first to hit 11 3-pointers (33 points) advances to the next round. Wood defeated three opponents to win.
Wood’s win in the 33-point contest came on his wife’s birthday and their anniversary, just weeks after she passed away in a car accident.
Jackrabbits snap 4-game losing skid
The Kokomo Jackrabbits snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Kenosha Kingfish 5-4 in a Northwoods League game Sunday in front of a crowd of 531 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Kokomo scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 5-1 lead. Kenosha scored three runs in the top of the ninth, but Kokomo held on for the 5-4 win.
Jon Jon Gazdar led the Jackrabbits, going 2 for 4 with two doubles. He had a two-run double in the sixth inning. Mark McNelly and Connor Throneberry added an RBI apiece in the sixth and Matt Aribal also had an RBI.
Tyler Horvath, the second of five Kokomo pitchers, earned the win. He pitched three scoreless innings, limiting Kenosha to just one hit. He struck out three and walked two.
Kokomo improved to 2-9 in the season’s second half and 12-34 overall. Following three days for the All-Star break, the Jackrabbits visit the Rockford Rivets on Thursday.
The All-Star game is Tuesday at Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Pitcher Richard Kiel is Kokomo’s representative.
• Kenosha beat Kokomo 10-2 Saturday night in front of 2,035 at KMS. The Jackrabbits managed just four hits.
Golf outing to benefit Kokomo PAL football
The inaugural Kokomo PAL Football Golf Outing is scheduled for Monday, July 25 at Chippendale Golf Club. A check-in is planned for 1:30 p.m. with tee time to follow at 2:30 p.m.
The cost is $280 per foursome or $70 per individual and covers green fee, cart and lunch. Sponsorships are available for $50 per hole.
All proceeds are earmarked for purchasing equipment and essentials so kids in the PAL program do not have to pay to play.
To register, email Austin Colby at acolby@kokomo.k12.in.us. If registering as a foursome, provide names of all players.
