Persons helps Champs advance in TBT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kokomo’s Tayler Persons helped the No. 9-seeded Fort Wayne Champs beat the No. 8-seeded Primetime Players 72-61 Sunday in the opening round of the West Virginia Regional of The Basketball Tournament.
Persons scored a game-high 17 points, dished two assists and took two rebounds. The former KHS and Ball State standout made 6 of 10 shots from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-land. He knocked all down all three of his free throw attempts.
Christian James and Rashard Odomes backed Persons with James scoring 13 points and Odomes scoring 12 on 6-of-6 shooting. For the Primetime Players, former NBA player Trevor Booker had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
The Basketball Tournament is set up like the NCAA tournament — four 16-team regionals and single elimination.
Fort Wayne advances to face No. 1-seeded Sideline Cancer in a second-round game at 4 p.m. today. Sideline Cancer beat Founding Fathers 80-77 Sunday.
Jackrabbits take win in finale before break
LOVES PARK, Ill. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits used a late surge to beat the Rockford Rivets 11-7 Sunday.
Down 3-0 after five innings and 5-2 after six innings, the Jackrabbits scored five runs in the seventh inning to take a 7-5 lead. After Rockford scored single runs in the seventh and eighth to draw even, Kokomo scored four runs in the ninth.
Kokomo showed good offensive balance with Adam Crampton going 2 for 3 and seven other players recording one hit apiece. Camden Vasquez, Jakob Marsee and Jakob Simons drove in two runs apiece and Simons and Josh Buckley scored two runs apiece.
The Jackrabbits left just three runners on base.
Reece Rodabaugh, the fifth of five Kokomo pitchers, earned the win. The former Lewis Cass standout pitched the final 1.1 innings, did not allow a hit or a run, struck out three and walked one.
The Jackrabbits head into the All-Star break with a 9-5 record in the second half of the Northwoods League’s season. They lead the Great Lakes East Division. Following the break, Kokomo visits Traverse City for games Thursday and Friday before returning home for four straight games beginning Saturday.
• Rockford beat Kokomo 9-0 Saturday night. The Rivets scored four runs in the first inning on just one hit and the Jackrabbits never recovered. Gavin Grant led Kokomo with a 2-for-5 night.
