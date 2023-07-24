Sixers remain alive in Legion State Finals
The Kokomo Post 6 senior baseball team won a pair of elimination games over the weekend in the American Legion State Finals at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
Kokomo lost its opener Friday, which dropped the Sixers into the losers’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament. Kokomo took a 6-2 victory over South Bend Post 151 on Saturday and a 4-2 victory over South Haven Post 502 on Sunday.
Against South Bend, Ashton Sexton pitched all seven innings for the Sixers. He allowed five hits and no earned runs, struck out five and walked one. Dylan Pearson hit a solo homer, Cayden Calloway had a triple and Levi Mavrick, Jake Seuferer, Brandon Smitley and Sexton each had an RBI single.
Against South Haven, Owen Taylor pitched 5.1 innings for the win, Mavrick pitched 1.1 innings and Calloway recorded the final out for the save. Pearson belted a double and two singles and drove in a run, Mavrick had two doubles and Seuferer had an RBI.
The eight-team tourney is down to four teams. The Sixers (15-16) will face Lafayette Post 11 in an elimination game at 1 p.m. today and Rockport and Valparaiso will meet at approximately 3:30 p.m. Rockport, which beat Lafayette 2-0 Sunday, is the last team standing without a loss.
Wood’s squad falls in TBT Sweet 16
WICHITA, Kansas — The Aftershocks beat Team Arkansas 63-59 Sunday in the Sweet 16 of The Basketball Tournament. The Aftershocks, who are built around former Wichita State players, were playing on WSU’s home floor.
Former KHS standout Brandon Wood had 13 points, six rebounds and a team-high four assists for Team Arkansas. He averaged 15.7 points and 4.3 assists over three games in the single-elimination tournament.
Jackrabbits take 2 from Woodchucks
WAUSAU, Wis. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the Wausau Woodchucks 5-2 Sunday to sweep a two-game series.
Kokomo scored three runs in the first inning and added two runs in the fourth for a 5-0 lead. Karson Hesser went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI and Vincent Temesvary went 2 for 4 with two RBI.
Starting pitcher Michael Vallone fired six dominant innings for the win. He held Wausau to three hits and no runs, struck out 10 and walked one. Ian Asken and Justin Drury combined to pitch the final three innings.
In Saturday’s series opener, Kokomo beat Wausau 12-8 in 10 innings. Jack Anderson led Kokomo, going 3 for 5 with a three-run triple in the 10th. He scored two runs. Temesvary was 2 for 5 with a solo homer and two runs and Filip Sarota hit a solo home run and scored two runs.
Kokomo (8-14 second half) is idle today, Tuesday and Wednesday for the Northwoods League’s Great Lakes All-Star break.
Benedict scores ace at American Legion
Troy Benedict recorded a hole-in-one on Thursday at the Kokomo American Legion. Using a 9-iron, Benedict aced on No. 6, which played 126 yards. Dewayne Butler and Rick Eads witnessed the shot.
