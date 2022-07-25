Correction: This article in its original form misidentified the next opponent for Kokomo Post 6. It's been corrected in this version.
Sixers suffer loss at Legion state
ROCKPORT — The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team saw its momentum in the American Legion state finals come to a halt Sunday night.
Muncie Post 19 run-ruled Kokomo 10-0 in five innings in the final game of the winners’ bracket in the double-elimination tournament. Muncie scored five runs in the bottom of the first to seize control.
Kokomo (22-9-2) drops into an elimination game against Rockport Post 254 at 2 p.m. EST today.
• The Sixers rode a hot start to a 10-4 victory over Newburgh Post 44 Saturday night to improve to 2-0 at state.
Ashton Sexton started and pitched 3.2 innings for the win. He allowed three hits and two unearned runs. Kaine Fowler pitched the final 3.1 innings and allowed three hits and one unearned run.
Gavin Smith led the Sixers with a three-hit night that included a triple and a double. He drove in a run and scored a run. John Scott had a single and double and scored two runs. Jon Maloy had two singles and a sacrifice fly with two RBI and two runs. Conner Boone had two singles with an RBI and a run.
’Rabbits sweep series; return home tonight
KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the Kenosha Kingfish 13-9 Sunday for a sweep of their two-game series.
Up 3-2 after two innings, Kokomo scored nine runs in the top of the third to take complete control.
Kokomo finished with 12 hits, including six extra-base hits. Reagan Rivera had the biggest game, going 3 for 4 with a home run and a triple. He drove in four runs and scored two runs.
Also for the Jackrabbits, Mark McNelly, Alejandro Holguin, Jon Jon Gazdar and Matt Aribal had two hits apiece. McNelly belted a homer and a double, Holguin also went deep and Gazdar had a triple. McNelly and Holguin drove in two runs apiece.
Kokomo reliever Tyler Horvath was credited with the win. Horvath (4-1) pitched the seventh, eighth and ninth innings and retired all nine batters he faced. He had two strikeouts.
In Saturday’s game, the Jackrabbits beat the Kingfish 5-2. The game was called before the bottom of the seventh because of lightning.
Luke Sartori drove in two runs for the Jackrabbits. Aribal was 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run and Holguin was 3 for 4 with a double and a run. Maxwell Montplaisir pitched all six innings for Kokomo. He allowed five hits, struck out two and walked one.
The Jackrabbits return home for a six-game homestand. Kokomo hosts Traverse City at 6:35 p.m. today and at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.
Men of Mackey cruise to opening win in TBT
DAYTON, Ohio — The Men of Mackey whipped Mid-American Unity 76-58 in The Basketball Tournament’s opening round Sunday.
The Basketball Tournament is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament with a $1 million winner-takes-all prize.
The Men of Mackey is a Purdue-centric team. Kelsey Barlow led the squad with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
The Men of Mackey is the Dayton Regional’s No. 5 seed. They’ll play the top seed, the Money Team, in the second round.
