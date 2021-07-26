’Rabbits split series with Kalamazoo
The Kalamazoo Growlers put together a three-run top of the sixth inning Sunday afternoon to break a 1-1 deadlock and take the lead for good, going on to beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 4-2 in front of 571 fans at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. With that result, the two Northwoods League rivals split a two-game series.
The Jackrabbits had just three hits on the day, all singles. Gavin Grant had an RBI single in the second inning and Jakob Marsee scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.
The Jackrabbits are 12-6 in the second half of the season and stand atop the Great Lakes East Division. Kokomo hosts Rockford at 6:30 p.m. today to start a two-day series.
• On Saturday, Kokomo outlasted Kalamazoo 7-6 in 10 innings after the Jackrabbits and Growlers tied 5-5 through regulation. The Growlers got an RBI single in the top of the 10th to take the lead, but Kokomo countered with an RBI double by Marsee and a walk-off RBI walk by Chase Meidroth. The game had a crowd of 1,821.
The Jackrabbits scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth, punctuated by Chris Santiago’s three-run homer. Leadoff hitter Marsee had a big game, going 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Meidroth was 0 for 4 but drove in two runs.
Third Kokomo reliever Tommy Peltier (1-0) got the win, throwing the final two innings.
HCA’s Simmons, Sims swim in state meet
NOBLESVILLE — Howard County Aquatics swimmers Aubrey Simmons and Maryn Sims competed in the 14-and-under state meet over the weekend. Each swam the maximum six individual events.
Simmons (13-14 girls) finished runner-up in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:06.77. She dropped 4.5 seconds from the prelims. Her finals time qualified her for the Futures Championship, a top national meet for 18-and-under swimmers. Simmons also finished runner-up in the 200 backstroke (2:26.41).
Sims (11-12 girls) had a runner-up finish in the 200 free (2:18.31) and a third-place finish in the 400 free (4:49.05).
Both girls will compete in the Central Zone Championships in two weeks. This meet features the top 14-and-under swimmers from the Midwest.
Men of Mackey fall in round 2 of TBT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Purdue-centric Men of Mackey team saw its run in The Basketball Tournament end Sunday.
Ohio State-centric Carmen’s Crew beat the Men of Mackey 80-69 in the second round of the Columbus Regional. William Buford led Carmen’s Crew with 19 points.
For the Men of Mackey, Kelsey Barlow led the way with 18 points, 11 rebounds (six offensive) and five assists. Robbie Hummel scored 17 points and Isaac Haas had 14 points and nine rebounds.
The Basketball Tournament is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament.
