Ellie Trine honored by Trine University
ANGOLA – Kokomo High School product Ellie Trine was named Trine University’s Top Female Student-Athlete for the past school year, the school announced last week.
A key piece of Trine U’s first NCAA D-III softball championship last month, Trine is a fixture at the top of the Thunder lineup. The senior outfielder posted one of the top five on-base percentages in program history and is top-10 in career doubles and walks.
She will graduate with a degree in mechanical engineering and a minor in aerospace engineering. Trine boasts a 3.4 GPA and was named to both the school’s Dean’s list and president’s list. She also volunteers with the Humane Society and Special Olympics.
“Ellie has spent four years being a hard-working and quiet leader on our team,” Trine coach Don Danklefsen said. “Her love of the game is second to none and she finds ways to balance both work and softball without ever missing a beat. The amount of work she does on and off the field to be with the team every day is amazing. She is a credit to both the name on the front and back of her jersey.”
Sixers go 2-1 with a no-hitter
Highlighted by a pitching gem, the Kokomo Post 6 American Legion baseball squad won a game Saturday and split a pair of games Sunday in action at the Fourth of July tourney at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
On Sunday morning, Post 6 beat Muncie Post 19 5-2 with a combined no-hitter in a six-inning game that ended at the two-hour time limit. Dameion Deis got the win, throwing 3.1 innings with six walks, two runs (one earned) and three strikeouts. Levi Mavrick threw the last 2.2 innings for the save with no walks, no runs, and two strikeouts. Cayden Calloway doubled and scored twice for Kokomo. Mavrick singled, doubled, drove in a run and scored one. And Dylan Pearson singled, doubled and had an RBI.
In Sunday’s evening game, Stevensville, Michigan, Post 568 beat Kokomo 8-3. Kaiden Lucero led the Sixer offense with a double, RBI and run. Owen Taylor took the loss.
On Saturday, Post 6 beat Muncie 12-2 in four innings. Troy Smith was the winning pitcher, tossing 3.2 innings with two hits, six walks, two earned runs and nine strikeouts. Calloway led the offense with a single, double, three RBI and a run. Maddox Hunley had a double, RBI and a run. Ashton Sexton had two hits, two RBI and two runs. Brandon Smitley had two hits, an RBI and two runs. And Cody Groves singled, drove in two and scored once.
The Sixers play South Haven at 2 p.m. today in the final day of the round-robin tournament.
Jackrabbits upend Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – The Kokomo Jackrabbits jumped on the Traverse City Pit Spitters with a run in the top of the first inning and shut down the home squad all game long to post a 3-0 victory Sunday night.
Stephen Schissler threw six innings for the win with four hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Kyle Cortner threw three innings for the save with a hit, a walk and a strikeout.
At the plate, leadoff hitter Tyler Cate was 2 for 4 and scored the opening run. No. 2 hitter Tyler Ganus was 2 for 5. Filip Sarota tripled and scored. The teams play again today.
