Jackrabbits beat BC to open series
The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 5-1 Sunday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium to open a two-day series against BC.
Jackrabbit starter Dylan Delvecchio picked up the win, throwing seven innings with just three hits, three walks and an earned run. He struck out four. Hector Garcia threw the final two innings for the save with a hit, a walk and four strikeouts.
Kokomo took control with a four-run second inning, highlighted by Matt Aribal’s two-run double. Carlos Hidalgo singled in an insurance run in the eighth. Jon Jon Gazdar and Mark McNelly were each 2 for 4 with McNelly doubling and scoring twice.
The Jackrabbits (10-24) and Battle Jacks (17-18) play again today at 6:35 p.m. at KMS.
• On Saturday, the Jackrabbits lost 11-1 at Fond du Lac. Kokomo managed just three hits in that game. Starter Garrett Bell took the loss.
That finished a two-game series sweep by Fond du Lac. The Dock Spiders won Friday’s game 8-3. Gazdar and McNelly each had two hits in that game. Kokomo starter Chase Barsotti took the loss.
Sixers go unbeaten to win tournament
The Kokomo Post 6 American Legion baseball team won its Fourth of July wooden bat tournament by going 4-0-1 in tourney play this weekend at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park. After opening with a win on Friday, the Sixers tied a game and won a game Saturday, then won two games Sunday for the title of the round-robin tourney.
It’s the Sixers’ second straight tournament victory after winning the CB Memorial Tournament in Michigan the previous weekend.
In Sunday’s final game, Kokomo topped Muncie 13-3 in four innings. Muncie replaced Bristol, which was left with too few players to finish the tourney. Muncie and Kokomo were tied 3-3 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning when Kokomo unloaded a 10-run frame to end the game early via the run rule.
Will McKinzie got the fourth-inning onslaught moving with a three-run double. Ashton Sexton later had a two-run single. Brandon Smitley finished with a single, double and two runs batted in. And Jon Maloy doubled and scored twice. Owen Taylor threw all four innings for the win, with two hits, three walks, three earned runs and five strikeouts.
In their first game Sunday, the Sixers beat Stevensville, Michigan, 6-2 in a regulation seven innings. Sexton started and threw the first 3 1/3 innings with two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one. Levi Mavrick threw the final 3 2/3 innings with no hits or runs, a walk and three strikeouts.
At the plate against Stevensville, Cayden Calloway, Gaivn Smith and John Scott each had two singles. Smith drove in two runs, and Calloway and Scott one each. Preston Sanford and Maloy each doubled.
On Saturday, Kokomo and South Haven tied 1-1 after nine innings. Sanford scored Kokomo’s run on a sacrifice fly by McKinzie. Scott had two singles. Avery Fields opened and threw three innings without a run or hit. He walked three and struck out one. Kaine Fowler threw the final six innings with two hits, an unearned run, no walks and seven strikeouts.
Saturday night, Kokomo beat Madisonville, Kentucky, 6-2 in six innings. Troy Smith got the win, throwing 4 2/3 innings with four hits, four walks, two runs (one earned) and four strikeouts. Larry Hamilton threw the final 1 1/3 innings for the save with a walk, no hits and no runs. Maloy led the Sixers on offense, going 3 for 3 with a steal, an RBI and a run.
The Sixers (18-3-2) play Wednesday against Muncie at Wapahani High School.
Poston completes John Deere victory
SILVIS, Ill, (AP) — J.T. Poston completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the John Deere Classic for his second PGA Tour title and a spot in the British Open.
Three strokes ahead entering the day at TPC Deere Run, Poston closed with a 2-under 69 for a three-stroke margin over fellow British Open qualifiers Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo.
