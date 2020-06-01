NW’s Layden makes North/South tennis
The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association on Saturday announced its North/South All-Stars for girls tennis. Northwestern’s Madison Layden made the North squad.
The All-Stars are the state’s best senior players. With the 2020 season canceled, selections were based on players’ 2019 and career results.
Layden’s 2019 season included a 19-2 record, the Hoosier Conference No. 1 singles title and a second-team all-state selection. For her career, she was 56-6 over three seasons at No. 1 singles.
Typically the players compete in an All-Star Cup, however due to the current pandemic, the teams will be recognized with a virtual ceremony. A video introducing the players will be available on the ICGSA website (www.icgsa.org) on June 14.
The North and South rosters have 13 players apiece.
Zimmerman hits ace at Chippendale G.C.
Jeff Zimmerman hit a hole-in-one Saturday at Chippendale G.C. He used a 7-iron to ace No. 16, which plays 162 yards. Brian Harris, Gerard Kelley and Tim Dill witnessed the shot.
