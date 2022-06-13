Mallards beat ‘Rabbits; they play again today
The Madison Mallards beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 6-1 Sunday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The Jackrabbits (4-9) managed just four hits, all singles.
Madison and Kokomo play again at 6:35 p.m. today at KMS to conclude their two-game series. After that, Kokomo visits Kalamazoo for three games starting Tuesday.
Sixers win 3 games, improve to 5-0
The Kokomo Post 6 baseball squad put together a 3-0 weekend to continue its unbeaten start.
Kokomo beat Lafayette Post 11 7-2 in a rain-shortened game Saturday night at Highland Park. The Sixers then swept Muncie Post 19 by scores of 9-4 and 10-5 in a Sunday doubleheader at Highland Park.
In Saturday’s game, which was called after five innings, Gavin Smith and Jake Seuferer led the Sixers with a home run and a single apiece. Smith drove in three runs and Seuferer drove in two. Ashton Sexton started and pitched four innings for the win.
In Sunday’s opener, Levi Mavrick went 3 for 4 with a double, Jon Maloy went 2 for 3 with a double and Cayden Calloway was 2 for 4 with a double. Mavrick earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief.
In Sunday’s second game, Conner Boone was 3 for 4 with a double, five RBI and three stolen bases and Mavrick was 2 for 4 with a double and two stolen bases.
Kokomo (5-0) visits Crawfordsville on Tuesday. The game is set for 7 p.m. at North Montgomery High School.
Locals compete in Midwest meet
MARION — Northwestern’s A’Marion Conyers and Western’s Pete Bradshaw competed in the Midwest Meet of Champions track and field meet Saturday at Indiana Wesleyan. The annual All-Star meet features outgoing seniors from Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
Conyers took fifth place in the high jump. He matched his personal best with a jump of 6 feet, 5 inches. Bradshaw ran on the 4x800 relay team that finished second in 7:59.59.
