BobKats bounce back, hammer Flight by 19
The Kokomo BobKats bounced back from their first home loss of the season to beat the Dayton Flight 134-115 Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gym.
Derek Hawthorne scored 25 points and Tre’Von Bentley scored 24 to lead Kokomo’s balanced attack. The BobKats put six other players in double figures — Trey Mitchell (18), Avery Edwards (15), Tremont Moore (13), Ermias Nega (12), Jonathan Loyd (12) and Martrellian Gibson (11).
Moore (10 rebounds) and Loyd (13 assists) had double-doubles. Armon Bridgeforth had seven assists.
Next up for the BobKats (16-4) is a rematch against Columbus on Saturday at home. The Condors beat the BobKats 118-107 Friday at Memorial Gym.
Peru’s Hyde makes 2nd team all-state
Peru No. 1 singles player Mackey Hyde made the second team on the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association’s all-state girls team. The first team had 15 singles players and the second team had 16 singles players.
Hyde went 22-2 in her sophomore season with her only losses coming to Carmel, including a three-setter in the teams’ semistate match.
Hyde led the way as Peru went 16-0 and won the Three Rivers Conference in the regular season, then won the Peru Sectional and Plymouth Regional titles before falling to eventual state champion Carmel in the LaPorte Semistate’s semifinal round.
’Rabbits split with Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits earned a split of a two-game series against the Wisconsin Woodchucks in Northwoods League play.
The Jackrabbits took a 3-2 win in Saturday’s game. Gavin Lizik pitched eight sharp innings for the win. He allowed three hits and one run, struck out eight and walked one. Ryan Beck pitched the ninth for the save. He allowed one run. Chris Santiago, Dylan Dennis and Camden Vasquez had two hits apiece for Kokomo with Dylan and Vasquez driving in a run apiece.
The Woodchucks grabbed a 9-3 win in Sunday’s game. Vasquez and Ben Livorsi had two hits apiece for Kokomo. Starting pitcher Evan Elliott took the loss.
Kokomo (6-8) visits the Green Bay Booyah tonight.
Sixers go 1-2 against C’ville
The Kokomo Post 6 American Legion baseball team went 1-2 in games against Crawfordsville Post 72 over the weekend.
First, the teams played a doubleheader on Saturday at North Montgomery High School. In the opener, Crawfordsville beat Kokomo 10-2. Austin Robinson went 3 for 4 for the Sixers, Taylor Duncan had a double, single and RBI, Cam Arcari also had a double and single and Drew Servies drove in a run. Avery Fields took the loss.
The Sixers bounced back for a 13-1 win in the second game. Robinson went 3 for 4 with a walk and two RBI, Dailan Reece had a home run, single and three RBI, Arcari had two singles and three RBI, Danny Nally had two singles and two RBI and Duncan had a double and two singles. Reece pitched five innings for the win. He allowed five hits and one unearned run and struck out six.
The teams played one game Sunday at Highland Park. Crawfordsville beat Kokomo 6-1. Kendall Lanning led the Sixers with two singles and an RBI. Mason Keller took the loss. He allowed five runs, although only one was earned.
Kokomo (1-5) plays in Terre Haute’s tournament beginning Thursday.
IHSAA crowns softball champs
The IHSAA crowned softball state champions Friday and Saturday.
Friday saw the Class A and 3A games. In the Class A game, Northfield’s Addi Baker cracked two home runs, including a decisive two-run shot in the top of the seventh inning, to lift the Norse to a 3-1 win over Clay City. In the Class 3A game, Boonville’s Jayce Purdy led off the bottom of the seventh with a triple and scored on the next pitch — a squeeze bunt by Randi Jo Pryor — to give the Pioneers a 1-0 victory over Guerin Catholic.
In Saturday’s opener, Pioneer beat Sullivan 4-2 in the Class 2A game. The win gave Pioneer an historic “triple crown,” as the school won the Class A volleyball title in the fall and the Class A girls basketball title in the winter. It’s the first school to accomplish that volleyball-basketball-softball feat.
In Saturday’s finale, Roncalli beat Lake Central 4-1 in the Class 4A game. Roncalli pitcher Keegan Rothrock struck out 16 batters. She finished the season with a 24-2 record and 364 strikeouts in 160.1 innings.
— IHSAA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.