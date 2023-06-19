Jackrabbits sweep Kenosha Kingfish
The Kokomo Jackrabbits swept a two-game home series against the Kenosha Kingfish Saturday and Sunday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
On Saturday the Jackrabbits and Kingfish were tied 1-1 after four innings when the Kokomo offense came to life. The Jackrabbits scored a run in the fifth, a run in the sixth, two in the seventh then exploded for seven in the eighth to post a 12-4 win.
Roman Kuntz went 2 for 5 with a homer and a double, Nolan Christianson was 3 for 4 with two runs, and Tyler Cate, Karson Hesser, and Kolbe Aven each collected two hits. Hesser drove in four runs and Kuntz two. Starter Kobe Essien threw six innings for the win, with five hits, no walks, two runs (one earned) and seven strikeouts.
The Jackrabbit offense stayed hot Sunday in a 9-5 victory. Trevor Winterstein and Hesser were each 2 for 4 with Hesser driving in two and Winterstein scoring twice. Filip Sarota homered and had three RBI. Starter Stephen Schissler threw six innings for the win with three hits, two walks, two runs (both earned) and five strikeouts.
The Jackrabbits (9-10) play tonight and Tuesday night at Kalamazoo.
Sixers reach semis of TH tournament
TERRE HAUTE – The Kokomo Post 6 baseball squad won Saturday before falling in Sunday’s semifinal round of the Best of the Midwest Invitational.
On Saturday in the quarterfinals, the Sixers beat Danville, Illinois, Post 210 by a 5-2 score. Troy Smith threw all seven innings for the win with three hits, six walks, two earned runs and two strikeouts. Dylan Pearson had a clutch hit, plating two runs with a double in Kokomo’s four-run fifth inning. Cayden Calloway had a single and two walks. Maddox Hunley had an RBI single.
On Sunday Washington, Missouri, Post 218 beat the Sixers 11-3, riding an eight-run fourth inning to victory. Pearson took the loss. Calloway led the offense with a double and single. Jake Seuferer had two singles and an RBI, and Pearson had an RBI single.
“I think we played a really good tournament,” Kokomo coach Don Andrews said. “The competition there is just outstanding. To make it to the semifinal game, we played really well to get there. We had one bad inning in that game, but overall we played great.”
