Jackrabbits earn split of weekend games
The Kokomo Jackrabbits split a pair of weekend games.
First, the Jackrabbits beat the Kenosha Kingfish 3-2 in 10 innings Saturday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The Jackrabbits trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Luke Satori drove in Matt Aribal with a sacrifice fly to knot the score. In the 10th, Aribal ended the game with walkoff single.
Kokomo traveled to Battle Creek, Michigan, on Sunday. The Battle Jacks beat the Jackrabbits 9-5. Connor Throneberry drove in two runs to lead Kokomo. He went 2 for 3 with a double and two walks.
Kokomo (6-14) and Battle Creek (12-8) play again today at BC. After that, Kokomo returns home for games against the Rockford Rivets on Tuesday and Wednesday and against the Traverse City Pit Spitters on Thursday and Friday. All four games start at 6:35 p.m.
Sixers conclude play in TH tournament
TERRE HAUTE — The Kokomo Post 6 baseball squad fell in the semifinal round of the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational on Sunday.
Terre Haute Post 346 beat Kokomo 4-1. Ashton Sexton pitched all seven innings for Post 6. He allowed 11 hits, struck out five and walked none. Cayden Calloway led the Sixers at the plate by reaching base four times. He was 2 for 2 with a double, two walks and a stolen base. Will McKinzie drove in the Sixers’ lone run with a sacrifice fly that scored Jon Maloy.
Kokomo reached the semifinal round by beating Evansville Post 8 8-1 Saturday. Kokomo pitchers Preston Sanford, Larry Hamilton, Kaine Fowler and Avery Fields combined on a four-hitter. Hamilton earned the win. Levi Mavrick led the offense with two singles, two stolen bases and two runs. Calloway had a double and an RBI, Conner Boone had two singles and Maloy drove in two runs.
Kokomo (9-2) hosts Muncie at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Highland Park.
