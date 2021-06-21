Kasey baseball tourney begins play today
The David A. Kasey Memorial Tournament begins today with seven games. It’s the 64th version of the Kokomo Tribune-sponsored tournament, which brings together Howard County’s major league youth baseball teams.
The single-elimination tournament runs for five days. The final is Friday at Northwestern.
Northwestern teams have won the last three titles — Expressions in 2017, Kokomo Grain in ‘18 and Merrell Brothers in ‘19. The ‘20 youth baseball season was canceled because of the pandemic.
BobKats earn split of weekend games
The Kokomo BobKats beat the Columbus Condors 122-106 on Saturday at Memorial Gym to clinch the Midwest Division’s No. 1 seed for The Basketball League’s playoffs.
Tremont Moore led the BobKats with 25 points and 11 rebounds. He made 11 of 12 shots from the field. Derek Hawthorne backed him with an all-around line of 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Also for Kokomo, Martrellian Gibson had 17 points, Tre’Von Bentley had 14 points and seven boards, Trey Mitchell had 13 points and nine boards, A.J. Patty had 12 points, 10 boards and five assists, Jonathan Loyd dished seven assists and Armon Bridgeforth had seven points and six assists.
Kokomo visited the Owensboro Thoroughbreds on Sunday and Owensboro topped Kokomo 123-119.
Hawthorne led the BobKats with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Loyd had 19 points and four assists, Patty contributed 18 points and six boards, Mitchell had 15 points and Moore had 14 points.
The BobKats (17-5) close the regular season with two home games — vs. Flint on Friday and vs. Owensboro on Sunday.
The top four teams in each of the four divisions make the playoffs. As a division winner, the BobKats will face a fourth-place finisher in the first round. The BobKats will open the three-game series on the road, then host Game 2. Kokomo would host Game 3, if needed.
