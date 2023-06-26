Dean, Pownall, Curl play in All-Stars
LAFAYETTE — Western’s Mitchell Dean and Christian Pownall and Kokomo’s John Curl played for the North team in the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association’s North/South All-Star Series on Saturday and Sunday at Loeb Stadium.
The teams split Saturday’s two games with the South winning 4-3 in the opener and the North winning 6-5 in the second game.
The South won Sunday’s wood-bat finale to win the series. The South won 11-6.
Dean hit a two-run home run in the first inning of Sunday’s game. It was the only homer by either team in the series. Pownall pitched two innings of relief in Sunday’s game. He allowed two hits, an unearned run, and struck out four. Curl drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the North’s 6-5 win Saturday.
Post 6, Ohio squad split doubleheader
Kokomo Post 6 and Napoleon (Ohio) Post 300 split an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Sunday at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
The Sixers took a 9-7 win in the opener and Napoleon was a 16-8 winner in the second game. They were seven-inning games.
In the opener, Levi Mavrick earned the win with four innings of strong relief. He allowed one run, struck out two and walked two.
At the plate, Cayden Calloway went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, Patrick Hardimon hit a solo home run, Maddox Hunley had two singles and two RBI and Mavrick, Dylan Pearson, Larry Hamilton and Ashton Sexton drove in a run apiece.
In the second game, Pearson had a double and two RBI, Hardimon had two singles and two RBI and Cody Groves drove in a run. Sexton took the loss.
Kokomo (8-5) hosts Danville, Illinois, at 7 p.m. Wednesday. After that, Kokomo hosts its Fourth of July tournament beginning Thursday.
Jackrabbits split series with Wausau
The Wausau Woodchucks beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 6-2 Sunday to split a two-game series at Kokomo Municipal Stadium after the home squad took the opener.
On Saturday, the Jackrabbits beat Wausau 6-5 in 10 innings in a game that featured three lead changes. The Woodchucks built a 3-0 lead after their half of the fifth inning, Kokomo rallied to take a 4-3 lead after six frames, and Wausau took a 5-4 lead in the eighth. Kokomo’s Roman Kuntz hit a sac fly to plate the tying run in the ninth. In the 10th, Kokomo runner Karson Hesser scored from third on a passed ball to win the game.
The Jackrabbits drew eight walks to go with eight hits in the win. Noah Christenson was 2 for 5 and Brock Boynton had a hit and drew two walks. Kokomo reliever Justin Drury pitched a 1-2-3 10th for the win.
On Sunday, Tyler Cate led the ’Rabbit offense with two hits. Starter Stephen Schissler took the loss, with three runs (two earned) over five frames. He allowed five hits and a walk while striking out five.
The Jackrabbits (12-15) play a two-game series at Kenosha today and Tuesday. They return home for a two-game set against Kalamazoo on Wednesday and Thursday, both 7:05 p.m. starts at KMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.