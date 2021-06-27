BobKats top O’boro to end regular season
The Kokomo BobKats topped the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 100-92 Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gym to close the regular season. Kokomo led at every stop, up 33-23 after a quarter, 60-44 at the half and 82-75 after three quarters.
Kokomo spread the scoring around Sunday as Martrellian Gibson canned five triples and led with 22 points, Derek Hawthorne scored 14, Tremont Moore and Johnathan Loyd a dozen each, and Trey Mitchell 10.
Akolda Manyang had a team-best nine rebounds, Hawthrone eight and Avery Edwards seven. Loyd dished seven assists and Kokomo High School product Armon Bridgeforth five to go with five boards and a bucket.
The Basketball League Midwest Division-champion BobKats take a 19-5 record into the playoffs and open the postseason Wednesday at the Columbus Condors in Game 1 of their three-game series.
Post 6 splits DH with Sullivan
Kokomo Post 6 split a pair of games with visiting Sullivan Post 139 in an American Legion baseball doubleheader Sunday at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park. Sullivan won the opener 5-4 in an extra inning and Kokomo won the closer 2-1.
In the second game, Kokomo pitcher Cameron Arcari started and threw five shutout innings with four two hits, four walks and seven strikeouts for the win. Mason Keller threw the last two innings with two hits, no walks, an earned run and a strikeout for the save.
Arcari had two singles, a double and an RBI to help his cause, and Kendall Lanning had three singles.
Sullivan won the opener 5-4 with a run in the eighth. Dailan Reece had a two-run homer for Kokomo in the third inning to put Post 6 up 4-2. Arcari and Jace Stoops each had two singles. Avery Fields threw 4 2/3 innings of relief and took the loss.
“We pitched real well, defense was great, we just couldn’t string any hits together,” Kokomo coach Don Andrews said.
“[Arcari] he had a big day at the plate and he threw real well. He’s a real good summer baseball player. He’s come a long way this summer and he’s done a great job for us.”
The Sixers (4-8) host their Fourth of July tournament starting Thursday with all games at Highland Park.
