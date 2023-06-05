Local athletes compete at state
BLOOMINGTON — Eastern sophomore Makenna Brooks posted the top finish of the Tribune-area contingent at the IHSAA Girls Track State Finals on Saturday at Indiana University.
Brooks took 16th in the long jump with a top effort of 17 feet, 0.75 inches to move up six spots from her seed heading into state. Heritage Christian’s Kya Croke won state with a leap of 19-10.75.
Northwestern junior Hannah Moore was 17th in the 1,600, finishing in 5:09.92, one hundredth of a second better than her regional time. Delta’s Nicole Southerland won in 4:43.73.
Moore was 24th in the 3,200, finishing in 11:29.55. Park Tudor’s Sophia Kennedy won in 1:07.86.
Lewis Cass freshman Aftin Griffin was 19th in the 400, clocking a :58.35. Evansville Bosse’s Alexia Smith won in :54.12.
Kokomo’s 4x100 relay team of Reanna Jones, Mia Castillo, Janae Young and Tia Williams took 20th, finishing in :49.78. The Wildkats moved up seven spots from their seed time and bettered their sectional mark by more than a second, and their regional mark by 7 tenths of a second. All four of the Kokomo quartet are underclassmen. Brownsburg won in :46.71.
Northwestern freshman Ayla Jackson took 23rd in the high jump, clearing 5-2. She moved up four spots from her seed heading into state. Wood Memorial’s Josie Page won with a height of 5-10
Cass senior Liberty Scott was 25th in the 100 hurdles in :16.46. Forest Park’s Rachel Mehringer won for the third straight year, this time in a state-record :13.38.
Scott was also 25th in the 300 hurdles, finishing in :48.14. She moved up two spots from her seed in each event. Mehringer won the 300 in :42.72.
It’s sectional day for golf
The boys golf teams from Kokomo, Eastern, Northwestern, Western, Lewis Cass, Maconaquah, Peru and Tri-Central begin the postseason today. The eight local squads are in action at the Peru Sectional at Rock Hollow G.C. The 11-team sectional begins at 9 a.m.
Maconaquah is the defending sectional champion. The Braves, Kokomo and Cass advanced to regional action last season.
Tipton is also in action today, playing at the Noblesville Sectional at Harbour Trees G.C., which tees off at 9 a.m.
Post 6 opens play this week
The Kokomo Post 6 American Legion baseball squad opens play this week with a pair of weekday games and two doubleheaders on the weekend.
Kokomo hosts Valparaiso at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park, then travels to take on Crawfordsville at 7 p.m. Thursday at North Montgomery H.S. On Saturday Kokomo plays both South Haven and Lafayette at Lafayette, starting at 2:30. On Sunday the Sixers play Crawfordsville and Madison in Muncie starting at noon.
’Rabbits rally for victory
The Kokomo Jackrabbits rallied to score three runs over the seventh and eighth innings to score a 5-4, come-from-behind victory over the Traverse City Pit Spitters in Northwoods League baseball on Sunday in front of a crowd of 701 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
An Isaac Kim’s sacrifice fly cut the lead to 4-3 in the seventh, Noah Christenson and Tyler Cate had back-to-back RBI singles in the eighth to put Kokomo ahead. Cate went 3 for 5 with two runs and Karson Hesser went 3 for 4. Christenson had two RBI. Jesus Gonzalez pitched two no-hit, scoreless innings of relief for the win.
Kokomo (4-3) hosts TC again today and hosts Lakeshore on Tuesday, both at 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.