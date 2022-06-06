Comet netter Oliveira is regional runner-up
Eastern girls tennis standout Maria Oliveira played in the Kokomo Individual Regional on Saturday.
In the opening round, Oliveira beat Sullivan’s Hannah Burkhart 6-3, 6-4 in a matchup of players who came in with undefeated records. That advanced Oliveira to the championship. There, Anderson’s Jamison Geoffreys defeated Oliveira 6-1, 6-1.
Oliveira finished 24-1. She is an IUK recruit.
“I am so incredibly proud of Maria for her amazing season. I am blessed to get to coach such an amazing talent,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said.
Post 6 baseball opens season Tuesday
The Kokomo Post 6 American Legion baseball team begins its season this week with four home games: vs. West Lafayette at 7 p.m. Tuesday; vs. Crawfordsville at 7 p.m. Thursday; vs. Lafayette at 6 p.m. Saturday; and vs. Muncie in a doubleheader Sunday. The first game is at 1 p.m.
Saturday is the Sixers’ alumni day. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 state championship team and the 40th anniversary of the 1982 team that won state and the Great Lakes tournaments and finished fourth in the World Series.
The Sixers are hosting a golf outing Saturday morning at the American Legion course. There is room for foursomes for anyone interested. For more information, contact Don Andrews at andrewsgto@comcast.net.
Area golf teams play in sectionals today
The Peru Boys Golf Sectional is today at Rock Hollow G.C. Kokomo is the defending champion. The 12-team field also includes Eastern, Lewis Cass, Maconaquah, Northwestern, Peru, Taylor, Tri-Central and Western.
Tipton plays in the Noblesville Sectional today at Harbour Trees G.C.
In sectionals, the top three teams advance to regionals. The top three players on non-advancing teams also move on.
