Sixers open season with pair of losses
CRAWFORDSVILLE — The Kokomo Post 6 American Legion baseball team opened its season Sunday with a pair of games at North Montgomery High School.
Crawfordsville Post 72 beat Kokomo 8-3. Kendall Lanning led the Sixers with a 3-for-3 game, Jeremy Bell was 2 for 4 and Austin Robinson was 1 for 1 with a two-run single. Mason Keller took the loss.
Next, Sullivan Post 139 beat the Sixers 9-3. Ashton Sexton went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Sixers and Jacob Ward had an RBI double. Dailan Reece took the loss.
“It was a pretty rough start to the season for a couple reasons,” Kokomo skipper Don Andrews said, noting the Sixers went into the day without four players, and then the roster became thinner. “The first inning of the first game, our starting pitcher [Keller] pulled a muscle in his back or something. And then in the second game, Jeremy Bell dislocated his shoulder. He’s been the hottest hitter in the area to end the season. He’s going to be out awhile.”
Kokomo hosts Lafayette at 7 p.m. Tuesday at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
Jackrabbits grab win at Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the Kalamazoo Growlers 10-1 Sunday. Kokomo scored a single run in the fifth inning and eight runs in the sixth to seize full control. Andrew Semo went 3 for 3 and Chris Santiago went 2 for 5 with two RBI.
The teams play again tonight at Kalamazoo. Kokomo returns home Tuesday to face the Rockford Rivets.
