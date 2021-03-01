Brovont, Rooker dive to top-10 showings
INDIANAPOLIS — Eastern’s Porter Brovont and Maconaquah’s Vincenzo Rooker had top-10 finishes in the 1-meter diving program at the IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving State Finals on Saturday at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.
Brovont took seventh place with an 11-dive score of 475.65. Rooker was ninth with a score of 453.50. For Brovont, it was his second career podium finish after taking fourth place in 2020. Rooker was 12th last year.
Delta senior Sam Bennett repeated as state champion, posting a huge score of 615.55. That’s the highest winning score since Hamilton Southeastern’s Phillip Jones won the 2001 title with a score of 623.90, which is the record for the state meet.
Also Saturday, Tipton senior Ayden Stanley swam in the consolation finals of the 100 butterfly. He took 15th place with a time of :50.63.
Devils top Hornets for 4th win in row
ROSSVILLE — Tipton’s boys basketball team beat Rossville 67-64 in overtime Saturday to close the regular season with four straight wins.
Nate Powell and Nolan Swan led the Blue Devils. Powell scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Nolan Swan had 10 points, eight rebounds, six assists and six steals.
Also for Tipton (10-12), Mylan Swan had 14 points, Drew Pearce had six points and 12 rebounds and Sam Edwards had nine points.
Tipton is idle until Friday when it will face the Blackford vs. Madison-Grant winner in the Class 2A Blackford Sectional.
Layden helps Boilers end skid
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue’s women’s basketball team beat Illinois 70-66 Sunday at Mackey Arena to snap an eight-game losing streak.
Former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden had 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes for the Boilers. The freshman guard was 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 of 5 from 3-land. She made both of her free throw attempts.
Layden extended her 3-point streak to 19 games and her steals streak to 21 games.
Purdue (7-14, 4-13) visits Indiana on Saturday to conclude the regular season. The Big Ten tournament starts Tuesday, March 9.
