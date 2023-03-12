BobKats claim win in home opener
The Kokomo BobKats beat the Glass City Wranglers 102-96 Sunday in the BobKats’ home opener at Memorial Gym.
Derek Hawthorne scored 30 points to lead Kokomo, which was playing its home opener. He also had seven rebounds and four assists.
Also for the BobKats (3-1), Alexis Jackson had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Tremont Moore had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Devin Harris had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists and Martrellian Gibson had nine points, seven boards and four assists. Larry Plummer also had nine points.
Glass City (4-1) leads the Upper Midwest Division of The Basketball League. Kokomo is in second place.
IUK golf ace Jones wins title at invite
TERRE HAUTE — IU Kokomo women’s golfer Brandi Jones won the individual title in the Woods Invite at Idle Creek Golf Course.
Jones entered Saturday’s final round tied for the lead with Oakland City’s Emily Deguire. They both carded 5-over 77s, which sent the two to a playoff. After four extra holes, Jones came out on top when she recorded a par and Deguire carded a bogey.
Jones had a two-round total of 158.
IUK finished second as a team in the six-team field. Sarah Williams backed Jones with a fifth-place finish.
IUK baseball splits with IU Southeast
NEW ALBANY — The IU Kokomo baseball team beat IU Southeast 10-1 in the opener of a Saturday doubleheader, but IU Southeast took a 4-1 win in the second game to win the three-game series between River States Conference rivals.
In the Cougars’ win, Lucas Letsinger fired seven scoreless innings for the win. He allowed four hits and three walks while striking out six. Ethan Leslie pitched the final two innings. Thomas Obergfell had a three-run triple for the Cougars and Riley Garczynski had two hits, two RBI and two runs.
IUK (12-9 overall, 4-2 RSC) hosts Alice Lloyd College in an RSC doubleheader Thursday. The first game is scheduled for 1 p.m.
IU women earn No. 1 seed
Indiana is a first-time No. 1 seed in the NCAA women's basketball tournament.
The tournament begins Wednesday with two First Four games. Purdue and Illinois are involved in those as No. 11 seeds. Illinois (22-9) plays Mississippi State (20-10) on Wednesday at South Bend. The winner advances to face Creighton. Purdue (19-10) faces St. John's (22-8) on Thursday at Columbus, Ohio. The winner advances to face North Carolina.
Notre Dame is a No. 3 seed and will host Southern Utah in the opening round.
— The Associated Press
