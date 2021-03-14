No. 1 IWU men roll into NAIA final 16
MARION — Indiana Wesleyan is heading to the final 16 of the NAIA men’s basketball tournament following a 95-76 victory over IU South Bend on Saturday. Former Northwestern standout Tayson Parker provided 14 points and five rebounds off the bench for the Wildcats.
Following two days of opening-round games on campus sites, the final 16 teams move on to the national site at Kansas City, Missouri.
Ranked No. 1 in the country, IWU is the No. 1 seed. The Wildcats (30-2) will face fellow Crossroads League school Bethel in the round of 16 at 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
Marian, IWU advance in women’s tourney
Marian and Indiana Wesleyan are among the teams still standing in the NAIA women’s basketball tournament. Following two days of opening-round games on campus sites, the final 16 teams are headed to the national site at Sioux City, Iowa.
Marian defeated Grand View (Iowa) 92-69 Saturday at Marian. Carroll High School product Macy Willoughby scored 16 points for the Knights.
IWU defeated Indiana Tech 80-63 Saturday at Crestview Hills, Kentucky. Former Northwestern athlete Klair Merrell played four minutes off the bench for the Wildcats.
In the round of 16, Marian is the No. 4 seed and IWU is the No. 11 seed. IWU will face No. 6 Southeastern (Florida) at 4:30 p.m. Friday and Marian will play No. 13 Concordia (Nebraska) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Richards, Wonnell are All-NCC picks
Kokomo’s Jackson Richards and Bobby Wonnell earned All-North Central Conference selections with Richards making the 14-player first team and Wonnell making the 12-player second team.
Kokomo finished in a three-way tie for seventh place in the 10-team league.
IUK baseball drops 3 games
NEW ALBANY — IU Kokomo’s baseball team dropped three games to IU Southeast in River States Conference play Saturday and Sunday.
The Grenadiers swept Saturday’s games, 10-0 in eight innings in the opener and 4-2 in the second game. The Grenadiers completed the sweep with a 12-3 win Sunday.
Former Kokomo Kat Noah Hurlock provided IUK’s highlight with a two-run home run in Saturday’s second game.
The Cougars (7-9, 3-3 RSC) host Grace at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.