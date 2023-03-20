BobKats beat Galaxy for 4th straight win
The Kokomo BobKats edged the Kalamazoo Galaxy 113-110 Sunday at Memorial Gym with Derek Hawthorne and Larry Plummer leading five BobKats in double figures.
The BobKats won their fourth straight game and moved to 5-1 on the season ahead of Thursday’s road game at the London Lightning.
Kalamazoo led 28-16 after a quarter but the BobKats charged back to take a 51-48 lead into halftime. The BobKats led 83-75 after three quarters. There were three lead changes and six ties in the final frame.
Hawthorne led all scorers with 33 points. Plummer scored 23. Alexis Jackson scored 15, Bradlee Lewis 14 and Devin Harris 11. James McKelvin, Johnny Griffin Jr. and Tremont Moore combined for another 17 points. Griffin had 10 rebounds, Moore seven and Hawthorne six. Harris had five assists. Jackson, Griffin and Hawthorne had three assists each.
Edward Dyson III led Kalamazoo with 32 points. The BobKats are second in the seven-team Upper Midwest Division, half a game behind Glass City, which also won Sunday to move to 6-1.
IUK track sets 9 records in opener
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The IU Kokomo men’s and women’s track squads set nine new school records during action at the Allan Connie Shamrock Invitational, which ran Thursday through Saturday. The event drew 1,600 athletes from NCAA Division I, II and III schools as well as NAIA squads.
• In the women’s meet, Makala Pfefferkorn set a new IUK marks in the long jump and 100 meter hurdles. In long jump she was sixth with an effort of 5.62 meters. And in the hurdles she finished in :15.15.
Taylor Roesler was ninth in the B flight of pole vault, clearing 2.7 meters for a new IUK mark. Another freshman, Olivia Newcom set a Cougar record with a hammer throw of 30.93.
• The men’s team set five school records. Seth Ireland set a record in the hammer, finishing 28th of 55 competitors with an effort of 37.89 meters. Kale Kottkamp set a new record in javelin, taking sixth out of 50 competitors with an effort of 53.39 meters. Teammate Keith Dell was 10th with a throw of 49.15 meters.
Nolan Talley was ninth out of 37 competitors in the 400 meter hurdles in an IUK-record :57.15. Drew Caldwell was seventh out of 24 runners in the 800 in a record time of 1:56.55. And freshman Tanner Gibson set a new mark in the 100 dash, finishing in :11.2.
Next up for the Cougar men and women is the IWU Polar Bear Classic on Friday and Saturday at Marion.
