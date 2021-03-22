Bostic, Spartans play in NCAA tourney today
Michigan State’s women’s basketball team is set to play today in the NCAA tournament’s opening round. Former Northwestern High School star Kendall Bostic is a freshman forward for the Spartans. She works off the bench.
No. 10-seeded MSU (15-8) faces No. 7-seeded Iowa State (16-10) at 6 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Bostic has played in 21 of the Spartans' 23 games. She averages 4.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game. She is coming off a 13-point game against Iowa in the Big Ten tournament.
IUK tennis splits with RSC rivals
IU Kokomo squads faced River States Conference rivals in three sports on Saturday.
• The women’s tennis team split a pair of matches. In Saturday’s first match, IU Southeast beat IUK 4-3 by taking the doubles point. Casey Newhouse won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 4 singles for the Cougars. Bri Abrahamson won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 5 singles. And Andrea Saylor won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 6 singles. IUSE won two of the three doubles matches to take the team win.
The Cougars beat Brescia 6-1. Larissa O’Rourke won 6-0, 6-7 (6-8) 13-11 at No. 2 singles. Reese Johnson won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. Newhouse won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 singles. Bri Abrahamson won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5 singles, and IUK won the No. 6 singes point by forfeit.
In doubles, Gabbie Orlando and O’Rourke won 7-5, Saylor and Johnson won 6-1, and IUK won the No. 3 point by forfeit.
The Cougars (6-11, 2-1 RSC) are in action again Saturday with road matches against Oakland City and host squad Ohio Christian.
• The Cougar baseball squad was swept by Asbury in action at Kokomo Municipal. Asbury won the first game 14-0. The Cougars had just two hits. Owen Callaghan started and took the loss.
Asbury won the second game 2-1 with a run in the top of the eighth. Renton Poole threw all eight innings for Kokomo and took the loss despite a strong outing. He allowed six hits, two walks and two earned runs while striking out 10. Kokomo’s offense had five hits. Dylan Janke’s single drove in Jack Leverenz in the bottom of the fourth for IUK’s run.
The baseball squad (9-12, 3-6 RSC) hosts Indiana Tech in a doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 1 p.m.
• IU East scored a goal in the first half and made that stick for a 1-0 victory over IUK in women’s soccer at KMS. IUK goalie Erica Bolinger had two saves for the Cougars (6-10-1), who wrapped up their RSC schedule 4-5-1.
