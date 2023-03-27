BobKats win 6th straight game
The Kokomo BobKats pulled out a tight 111-104 win over the Glass City Wranglers to cap a back-and-forth game Sunday in Memorial Gym. The BobKats led 26-23 after a quarter, Glass City led 54-51 at halftime and 81-75 after three quarters.
Larry Plummer led 10 BobKat scorers with a game-high 33 points. He hit a sizzling 12 of 15 shots from the field and 5 of 7 from 3-point land, while also dishing seven assists.
Derek Hawthorne added 22 points, Tremont Moore 17 and James McKelvin 15. Johnny Griffin Jr. had seven rebounds and McKelvin six.
The BobKats lead the The Basketball League’s Upper Midwest Division with a 7-1 record. Kokomo is next in action Friday at Lebanon.
NW relay takes a medal at indoor state
BLOOMINGTON – The Northwestern 4x400 squad of Matthan McGriff, Clayton Griswold, Colin Feazel and Eric Binder scored medals Saturday at the Hoosier State Relays indoor state meet.
The Tiger boys track quartet raced to a time of 3:36.72, finishing eighth overall and setting a Northwestern indoor record.
Additionally, NW’s 4x800 team of Feazel, Matthew Mitchell, Declan Aaron and Jacob Bumgardner took 13th in 8:42.61.
“Outstanding day for the Tigers,” NW coach Alexander Pier said. “Entering the meet seeded 23rd in the 4x800 after being called up to fill the field, and seeded 12th in the 4x400, we knew we had to have a big week. The 4x800 dropped 23 seconds to finish at 13th. It was a very strong field this year and we could not be any more proud of the efforts of [that team].
“To finish the final relay of the night [the 4x400] with a record and a medal was absolutely amazing. These young men worked incredibly hard to get a chance at greatness. We preach every race needs to be 100% because anything can happen.
“For relays especially, sometimes the magic of all four members having a career day lines up. Saturday night it clicked for these men at the same time. It is always great to bring home a medal from the state meet.”
IUK baseball splits at OCU
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) – The IU Kokomo baseball team split a pair of seven-inning River States Conference games with Ohio Christian Sunday, winning the opener 12-2 and dropping the closer 7-9.
The series wraps up with a single game today at 2 p.m. at Ohio Christian.
In the first game, Jarod Gillespie singled in a run in the top of the first inning to stake the Cougars to a lead, then IUK blew the game open with six runs in the third and three in the fourth for a 10-0 lead.
Lucas Letsinger threw all seven innings to get the win. He allowed just three hits, did not walk a batter and struck out five. He held Ohio Christian off the board until the home side scored two in the bottom of the seventh.
In the third, Tucker Platt drove in a run with a single, Jack Leverenz knocked in two, and then Noah Hurlock followed with a three-run homer. In the fourth, Leverenz doubled in a run, and Luke Barnes had a two-run single.
The Cougars added two more in the seventh on RBI hits by Jonathan Latham and Thomas Obergfell.
Ohio Christian scored seven in the bottom of the first to take control of the closer immediately. Platt led IUK, going 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. Leverenz drove in two runs. Ben Harris started and took the loss.
