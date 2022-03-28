Kokomo’s Daniels competes at Hoosier State
BLOOMINGTON – Kokomo girls track and field athlete Omarea Daniels finished 17th in the 60-meter hurdles at the Hoosier State Relays at Indiana University on Saturday. The senior ran her best indoor time of 9.67. She moved up four spots after being seeded 21st following a qualifier at the University of Indianapolis on March 16.
BobKats drop game to Glass City
Toledo Glass City edged the Kokomo Bobkats 87-84 Saturday at Memorial Gym. The game was tight throughout. The teams were tied 25-all after a quarter, Kokomo led 41-38 at the half, and Toledo pulled ahead 61-57 after three quarters.
Devin Harris led the BobKats (1-6) with 21 points on an efficient 9-of-14 shooting performance. He added six rebounds. Martrellian Gibson scored 19 points and snagged eight boards. Larry Plummer and Allan Arnett each scored nine points. Johnny Griffin Jr. took 10 rebounds and Arnett nine. Arnett dished five assists.
Christopher Darrington led Toledo (7-1) with 28 points.
Next for the BobKats is a home game against the Indiana All-Americans at 7 p.m. Friday.
Cougar tennis splits weekend
The IU Kokomo women’s tennis team split a pair of River States Conference matches this weekend in action at the Howard County Indoor Tennis Center.
On Friday, Oakland City beat IUK 7-0. Then on Saturday, the Cougars beat Brescia 5-2. Saturday’s victory moved IUK’s record to 11-8 overall and set a program record for most wins in a season.
IUK moved to 3-1 in the league with the win over Brescia. The Cougars won four singles matches and swept the three doubles sets for the doubles’ point. Reese Johnson won the No. 3 singles match 6-2, 6-2, Reiley Hiser won the No. 4 match 6-1, 3-0 (Brescia’s player retired in the set), Andrea Saylor won the No. 5 match 6-2, 6-2, and Kelsey Rhoades won the No. 6 match 6-4, 6-4. In doubles, the Johnson/Gabbie Orlando tandem won 6-4, the Hiser/Saylor team won 6-4, and the Larissa O’Rourke/Rhoades team won 6-1.
The tennis squad returns to action Friday against IU Southeast at home in Foster Park.
• IUK’s planned baseball game Saturday against Oakland City was canceled due to weather. The hardballers return to the field Wednesday with a doubleheader at Lawrence Tech in Michigan.
Cathedral caps boys hoops champs
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Cathedral, Beech Grove, Providence and North Daviess won state titles Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the IHSAA crowned its boys basketball state champions.
Cathedral ended the night with a resounding 65-31 victory over previously unbeaten Chesterton in the Class 4A final. The Irish went up 10-0 and were never challenged, pushing their lead to 22-7. Powered by a big front line, the Irish blocked 14 shots and no Chesterton player scored more than seven points.
Jaron Tibbs led Cathedral (26-6) with 15 points. Chesterton (29-1) star guard Travis Grayson was 0-10 and scored five points at the line.
In Class 3A, Beech Grove beat Mishawaka Marian 53-43. Anthony Ball led Beech Grove (22-6) with 17 points and was in command on the glass, where he pulled down 20 rebounds. Jeremiah Tate scored 12 points and grabbed nine steals. Marian finished the year 24-4.
Providence beat Central Noble 62-49 in the Class 2A final. Providence (21-6) opened a 25-9 lead in the first half. Casey Kaelin led with 21 points. Central Noble (28-3) was paced by Connor Essegian’s 18 points.
The most tense game of the day was the Class A final, where North Daviess beat Lafayette Central Catholic 48-46 in double overtime. Hoosier Conference school LCC had a chance to tie at the buzzer when Clark Barrett was fouled on a 3-pointer as the clock expired with the score 48-45 North Daviess. He hit the first free throw, but missed the second and ND claimed the title.
Devin Collins led ND (27-3) with 15 points. Barrett and Clark Obermiller led LCC (2010) with 13 points each.
