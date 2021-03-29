Western bowling 12th at state
FT. WAYNE – Western’s bowling team took 12th place at the high school bowling state finals at Pro Bowl West on Saturday.
Western started with games of 164, 132 and 193 in the baker format of games, then put together a set of games of 163, 135 and 145. Next, Western shot 174, 108 and 168, and finished with games of 156, 186 and 173 for an average of 159.
The Panthers were nine pins out of 11th place.
Cougar tennis sweeps 2 matches
The IU Kokomo women’s tennis team swept a pair of River States Conference matches at Ohio Christian University in Circleville, Ohio, on Saturday to improve to 4-1 in the league and 8-11 overall.
The Cougars opened with a 7-0 victory over Oakland City. In singles play, Gabbie Orlando won 7-6 (7-5), 6-5. Larissa O’Rourke won 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Reese Johnson won 6-2, 6-3. Bri Abrahamson won 6-2, 6-1. Andrea Saylor won 6-0, 7-6 (7-4). And Hannah Hudson won 8-2. Orlando and O’Rourke won their doubles match 6-3, Johnson and Saylor won 6-2, and Abrahamson and Hudson won 6-1.
The Cougars closed with another 7-0 victory, this time over the host school Ohio Christian. Orlando, Johnson, Abrahamson and Hudson each won 6-0, 6-0. O’Rourke won 6-2, 6-1. And Ohio Christian did not have a sixth singles player. In doubles, Orlando and Johnson won 6-0 and Abrahamson and Saylor won 6-1. IUK won the No. 3 doubles match by forfeit.
IUK faces Midway and IU East in Richmond next Saturday.
• The IUK women’s volleyball team beat Life University in five sets, 25-20, 23-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-8 on Saturday at Columbia, Kentucky, then fell in four sets to Lindsey Wilson, 27-25, 23-25, 25-16, 27-25.
In the match against Life, Erinn Adam had 19 kills and Lizzie Sokeland 18. Macee Rudy led the defense with 20 digs, and reached the 2,000-dig milestone in the process. She’s the first player in program history to reach that mark. Kendal Williams and Kaley Lyons each had 28 assists.
Against Lindsey Wilson, Rudy had 19 digs, Alyvia Smith and Williams each had a dozen, Kayley Lyons had 11 and Alexa Roberts 10. Lyons and Williams each had 23 assists. Adam and Sokeland each had 15 kills.
The Cougars (21-4) host Indiana Wesleyan on Wednesday.
• The IUK baseball team swept a pair of RSC games at Ohio Christian on Saturday. The Cougars beat OCU 3-2 in 10 innings in the opener, then won the closer 5-2. Game details were not available.
IUK’s baseball team (13-13, 6-6 RSC) plays a doubleheader at the University of Northern Ohio on Tuesday.
