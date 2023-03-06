BobKats take split in opening week
The Kokomo BobKats went 1-1 in The Basketball League’s opening week.
The BobKats beat Flint United 105-90 Friday at Hamady High School in Flint, Michigan. Derek Hawthorne led Kokomo with 24 points and Tremont Moore had a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds.
The Jamestown Jackals beat the BobKats 103-95 Sunday at Jamestown (New York) Community College. Hawthorne led the BobKats with 22 points, Moore had 18 points and Devin Harris had 17 points, four assists and four steals.
IU Kokomo baseball opens RSC play
HUNTINGBURG — The IU Kokomo baseball team opened River States Conference play Sunday afternoon with 3-1 and 9-2 victories over Oakland City at Huntingburg’s League Stadium.
In the opener, Ben Harris started and pitched 6.1 innings. The former Northwestern Tiger athlete allowed one unearned run on four hits, struck out four and walked two. Brandon Bultemeier pitched 1.2 scoreless innings for the win and Garrison Brege closed for the save.
Former Kokomo Kat Noah Hurlock drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth.
In the second game, IUK scored six runs in the first inning to give Lucas Letsinger room to work and he turned in six crisp innings for the win in the seven-inning game. He allowed one hit, struck out nine, walked one and hit two batters.
Luke Barnes and Gavin Smith had two hits and an RBI apiece and Jack Leverenz drove in two runs.
IUK (9-7 overall) and Oakland City will play at 2 p.m. today to conclude their series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.