Linn, Perkins earn victories for teams
Former Howard County baseball standouts Conner Linn and Jack Perkins pitched their respective college teams to wins Saturday.
Linn (Western) made his first career start and pitched 6.1 innings in Cincinnati’s 16-5 victory over visiting Northwestern. Linn (1-0) gave up three runs, all of them earned, on six hits. The sophomore left-hander struck out two, walked three and hit one batter with a pitch.
Perkins (Kokomo) pitched a career-high six innings in Indiana’s 12-3 road victory over Missouri State. Perkins (2-0) allowed just one run on two hits. The right-hander struck out seven and walked three.
Cincinnati (6-4) visits Indiana (4-6) on Tuesday.
IUK pitchers blank Ohio Ch. in series
IU Kokomo’s pitchers dominated Ohio Christian twice Saturday to finish a series sweep of the River States Conference series. The Cougars did not give up a run in any of the three games.
In Saturday’s first game, host IUK scored a 10-0 victory with Ben Harris (Northwestern) throwing a standout complete game. He gave up just one hit and two walks while striking out five. At the plate, Riley Garczynski homered. Pat Mills (Western), Dylan Janke and Tucker Platt each had two hits.
J.T. Holton took the mound for IUK in the closer and threw six no-hit innings in a 1-0 win. Platt’s sacrifice fly in the second plated the only run. Holton allowed two walks and struck out four. Ryan Beck got the save, throwing the seventh with one hit and a strikeout.
IUK (8-6, 3-0 RSC) hosts Georgetown of Kentucky at 2 p.m. today and Madonna of Michigan at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Both are non-conference games.
All-Americans edge BobKats
NEW CASTLE — The Indiana All-Americans beat the Kokomo BobKats 116-112 Sunday afternoon at Blue River Valley High School. The BobKats dropped to 0-2 following the first week of The Basketball League season.
No stats from the game were available Sunday night.
Kokomo visits the Medora Timberjacks on Friday at Medora, Indiana.
