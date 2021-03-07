NW’s Smith returning to state gymnastics
PORTAGE — Northwestern gymnast Catie Smith is returning to the IHSAA State Finals following a strong showing Saturday in the Portage Regional.
Smith finished second in the all-around competition with a score of 38.075. The top six advance to state. Smith took first place on floor exercise (9.525) and third place on vault (9.725). In addition, she was eighth on bars (9.35) and she tied for 10th on beam (9.475).
Smith is the defending state champion on beam.
Also at the regional, Northwestern’s Anna Perry was ninth on vault (9.3) and Western’s Molly Ungerer was 18th on floor (9.0).
Three-time defending state champion Chesterton won the regional’s team title with a score of 112.825.
The state meet is Saturday at Ball State.
IUK baseball sweeps OCU
OAKLAND CITY — The IU Kokomo baseball team finished off a three-game sweep of new River States Conference foe Oakland City with a doubleheader sweep on Saturday.
After winning Friday’s opener, IUK thumped OCU 9-2 and 9-1 in Saturday’s action. Just as on Friday, the Cougars’ pitching dominated Saturday.
In Saturday’s opener, Cougar pitcher Owen Callaghan started and threw 6 1/3 for the win. Callaghan gave up two earned runs on no hits and six walks while striking out 13. Garrison Brege, Sam Hinshaw and Brandon Clarke combined on 2 2/3 shutout innings to finish off a combined one-hitter.
The Cougars got up 5-0 after two innings. Jared Heard did the most damage for the Cougars, going 3 for 5 with three runs batted in and a run. Patrick Mills was 2 for 3 with a home run and three runs scored. Austin Weiler also homered and drove in three runs on for the game.
In Saturday’s seven-inning closer, Kacey Cheek threw 6 2/3 innings for the win with one earned run, five hits, four walks and a dozen strikeouts.
The Cougars spotted Cheek to a big lead with six runs in the top of the third and three more in the fourth.
IUK (6-5, 3-0 RSC) hosts Georgetown College in a doubleheader Tuesday beginning at 1 p.m.
Cougar tennis sweeps Carlow
PITTSBURGH — The IU Kokomo women’s tennis team didn’t drop a set in a 7-0 victory at Carlow University on Saturday.
In singles play, IUK’s Gabby Orlando won 6-4, 6-0, Larissa O’Rourke won 6-1, 6-2, Reese Johnson, Casey Newhouse, Bri Abrahamson, and Andrea Saylor each won 6-0, 6-0, and Isabel Larimer won a one-set match 6-0. In doubles, Orlando and O’Rourke, Johnson and Newhouse, and Abrahamson and Saylor each won 6-1.
